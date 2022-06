'Will it impact rates today, tomorrow? No. Is it likely to impact rates 12 months and 18 months from now? In all likelihood it will.'. Citizens Property Insurance president and CEO Barry Gilway on Wednesday praised the pair of laws passed by the Legislature last month aimed at stabilizing the private property insurance market, but said the effect on homeowners’ rates won’t be felt for at least a year.

