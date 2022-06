The Minnesota Twins have come back down to earth with a thud, losing seven of their past 10 games. What's happening: After a month of playing great baseball, the team has suffered through injuries, COVID and poor peformance. Injuries to Sonny Gray, Jorge Alcala and Royce Lewis, coupled with COVID absences by Carlos Correa and Joe Ryan, have not helped. Byron Buxton, dealing with a nagging knee injury, has just six hits in his last 50 at bats.They went 22 innings without scoring a run until Gio Urshela drove in Nick Gordon in the third inning of yesterday's 3-2...

