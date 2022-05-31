ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma Starbucks votes to union, first in state

By Nick Camper/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W8NhG_0fwBm8Sy00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Starbucks location on 23rd and Robinson in Oklahoma City has become the first store to unionize in Oklahoma .

With a vote of 15-2, the the baristas have decided to join Starbucks Workers United, a union representing over 100 other Starbucks locations across the United States.

“Today, we have become true partners in our organizing for a more just labor structure, where workers have a say in their workplace and earn a baseline living wage,” said Collin Pollitt, barista that led the unionization movement at 23rd and Robinson. “We have reined in corporate power, and we carry on the banner of Martin Luther King Jr. with the idea that all labor has dignity.”

First Oklahoma Starbucks location petitions to unionize

Kat Hudgins, a shift supervisor, said Starbucks’ mission statement aims to “inspire and nurture the human spirit – one person, one cup, and one neighborhood at a time.” With Tuesday’s vote, Hudgins said Starbucks can be held accountable to their mission statement.

This vote comes less than a month after the location at 63rd and Grand voted 10-9 to unionize. Their election has not been made official yet because of 5 challenges. The NLRB will schedule a hearing to determine the outcome of those challenges.

Now the focus shifts to future votes. There are two other locations that have election coming up.

36th and May will vote on June 14.

A location in Norman, OK, has filed to vote but has not scheduled one.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 3

Related
ocolly.com

Better promises: Oklahoma’s Promise income requirements expanded

Legislation to base income requirements on family size for Oklahoma’s Promise Scholarship Program was signed into law on Wednesday. This will benefit families across the state and make the income cap for the program higher for families with more children. Senate Bill 1673, which was signed into law by...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KFOR

House panel swiftly takes up gun bill after mass shootings

The House is swiftly working to put its stamp on gun legislation in response to mass shootings in Texas and New York by 18-year-old assailants who used semi-automatic rifles to kill 31 people, including 19 children. Another mass shooting happened Wednesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma that left 5 dead, including the suspect.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
newsakmi.com

How Two Queer-Owned Restaurant Groups Are Thriving in Oklahoma

A decade ago, Oklahoma City’s queer scene consisted of a few gay bars and longstanding gay institution Hotel Habana (since renamed the District) squeezed into the 39th Street Entertainment District. Then 84 Hospitality and Humankind Hospitality, two of Oklahoma City’s most prolific restaurant groups that just so happen to be queer-owned, went on expansive tears across OKC. While the city’s LGBTQ community hasn’t yet achieved the national recognition of loud-and-proud hubs like the Mission in San Francisco or Chicago’s Northalsted, these two groups have quickly grown into local powerhouses — and their rise could offer a blueprint for building queer restaurant communities elsewhere.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Union#Nexstar#Unionization#Starbucks Workers United#First Oklahoma Starbucks#Grand#Nlrb
KFOR

New law bases Oklahoma’s Promise income limits on family size

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students’ eligibility for Oklahoma’s Promise has always been based on household income, but a newly-signed law now takes the family’s size into consideration as well when dolling out scholarship money. Senate Bill 1673, which was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kosu.org

Critics say Oklahoma's crackdowns on abortion, critical race theory rely on fear, confusion

Oklahoma’s new abortion laws are confusing. So confusing, even the lawmakers who voted to approve them struggle to understand them. Back in April, the Senate gave its final hearing to House Bill 4327, a Texas-style abortion ban. That means it mirrors the mechanism Texas created, where the law is enforced not by criminal punishment but the threat of costly lawsuits. It allows private citizens to sue anyone who performs or help someone get an abortion, with damages of up to $10,000.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

Details released after Oklahoma City homeless survey

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say more than 1,300 people were experiencing homelessness when Oklahoma City conducted the annual Point in Time Count. The community conducted the count of the homeless population on March 3. In all, 1,339 people were counted, which is down from 1,573 in 2020. Due...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy