Oklahoma Starbucks votes to union, first in state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Starbucks location on 23rd and Robinson in Oklahoma City has become the first store to unionize in Oklahoma .

With a vote of 15-2, the the baristas have decided to join Starbucks Workers United, a union representing over 100 other Starbucks locations across the United States.

“Today, we have become true partners in our organizing for a more just labor structure, where workers have a say in their workplace and earn a baseline living wage,” said Collin Pollitt, barista that led the unionization movement at 23rd and Robinson. “We have reined in corporate power, and we carry on the banner of Martin Luther King Jr. with the idea that all labor has dignity.”

Kat Hudgins, a shift supervisor, said Starbucks’ mission statement aims to “inspire and nurture the human spirit – one person, one cup, and one neighborhood at a time.” With Tuesday’s vote, Hudgins said Starbucks can be held accountable to their mission statement.

This vote comes less than a month after the location at 63rd and Grand voted 10-9 to unionize. Their election has not been made official yet because of 5 challenges. The NLRB will schedule a hearing to determine the outcome of those challenges.

Now the focus shifts to future votes. There are two other locations that have election coming up.

36th and May will vote on June 14.

A location in Norman, OK, has filed to vote but has not scheduled one.

