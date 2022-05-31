Greenwolf’s Zalympix Championship Contenders

2022 Pride marks the most event-packed month in Los Angeles ever, and there are a few reasons for this. Most notably, LA Pride’s organizers Christopher Street West and the city of West Hollywood have parted ways, so each group will hold its own events for the first time this year. LA Pride now will have its march on Hollywood Boulevard (where the inaugural Pride march took place in 1970) and a concert at LA Historic Park, both next weekend. Heading off those festivities, The City of West Hollywood now has its own event called “WeHo Pride” taking place this weekend. LA Pride has Christina Aguilera headlining, while Weho Pride has Jesse J and Lil’ Kim. Both have a ton of fun activities and since they’re on subsequent weekends, we say the more the merrier.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO