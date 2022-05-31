ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Greenwolf’s Zalympix Championship Contenders

By Jimi Devine
L.A. Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenwolf’s year-old cannabis contest has quickly become one of the most famed in the world, given the caliber of the people taking part. In its third rendition, Zalympix will pair the best companies from the first two editions in an all-winners bracket, with the champion being decided on June...

L.A. Weekly

Rider Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Grand Avenue [Pacific Beach, CA]

51-Year-Old Man Hospitalized after Traffic Accident on Fanuel Street. The incident happened at 3:35 p.m. at Grand Avenue and Fanuel Street on May 27th. Furthermore, as per reports, a 31-year-old Mustang driver struck a motorcyclist when he attempted to turn onto Grand Avenue and failed to yield to the rider’s right of way.
CALIFORNIA STATE
