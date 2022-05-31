ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-Year-Old Accused Of Stabbing Man During Melee In Capital District

A young man is recovering after he was reportedly stabbed during a melee in the Capital District.

Saratoga Springs Police were called at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, with reports of an altercation near a parking garage on Woodlawn Avenue, police said.

The caller told dispatchers that a fight had broken out involving between 15 and 20 people, but by the time officers arrived at the scene the group had dispersed, police said.

A short time later, investigators learned that an 18-year-old man had shown up to Saratoga Hospital with a stab wound to his abdomen.

It was determined that he had been stabbed during the fight on Woodlawn Avenue, police said.

The teen’s injury was deemed non-life threatening but still required emergency medical treatment, according to police.

On Tuesday, May 31, Saratoga Springs Police arrested 18-year-old Luke Kilburn, of Ballston Spa, in connection with the stabbing.

He was charged with felony assault with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, before being released from jail.

The individuals involved in the fight were well-known to each other and the incident is not considered a random act of violence, police said.

