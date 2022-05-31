ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Notes: Joe Burrow's Microwave, Alex Cappa Smiles and Mike Brown's Perfect Positioning

By James Rapien
 3 days ago

Cincinnati continued their offseason practices on Tuesday

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly established himself as one of the best players in the NFL.

The 25-year-old won Comeback Player of the Year last season and helped Cincinnati reach Super Bowl LVI in just his second season.

Burrow might owe part of his success to a small microwave that he keeps at his locker.

The star signal-caller uses it to warm up the meals that his private chef makes him daily. He didn't have access to the cafeteria during his rookie season due to the NFL's COVID rules. Instead of cheating on his diet, Burrow bought a microwave and put it by his locker.

How unique is it? Well, plenty of players have private chefs, but I've never seen someone have their own microwave at their locker.

Burrow said his teammates are allowed to use it, but that hasn't happened—at least not when the locker room has been open to the media.

Burrow's microwave is just one of the many takeaways from Tuesday's practice session. Here are a few others:

Perfect Position

Bengals owner Mike Brown is at every practice. The 86-year-old positioned himself perfectly in between Burrow and the offensive line during a key part of Tuesday's practice.

Brown got to see Frank Pollack work with the offensive line and also get a good look at Burrow, Brandon Allen and Jake Browning make multiple throws.

If the Bengals are going to make another Super Bowl run, an improved offensive line is going to be a big reason why and it's going to open things up for Burrow, Joe Mixon and the rest of the offense.

Cappa's Back

Alex Cappa was all smiles on Tuesday even though he wasn't practicing. He's currently dealing with a core muscle injury and isn't expected to participate in the offseason program.

Even though he wasn't working out, the fact that he was on the field with his teammates is a good sign.

The Bengals signed Cappa to a four-year, $35 million contract in March. They're expecting him to be a stabilizing presence in the trenches.

"I Decline to Comment"

Jackson Carman was asked about a story that Defector reported in April that said he was accused of sexual assault during his time at Clemson.

"I decline to comment," Carman said on Tuesday.

The second-year player didn't talk with media outside of those four words. He spoke with reporters last week for the first time this offseason.

The Bengals took Carman in the second-round (46th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft.

For more on Tuesday's practice, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

CINCINNATI, OH
