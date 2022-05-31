ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hathaway Brown’s Morgan Monesmith sets new 800 mark: Top 15 girls regional track and field performances

By Jonathan X. Simmons, cleveland.com
 2 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For senior athletes, this time of year is all about leaving a lasting legacy as they prepare for their next steps after high school. One girl in particular is in a great position to do just that. Hathaway Brown’s Morgan Monesmith won the 1,600 meters...

Underdog mentality suits Kenston in 4-0 shutout of North Royalton in OHSAA Division I baseball regional

CANTON, Ohio — Two innings were all it took for Kenston to spoil North Royalton’s hopes of reaching Friday’s OHSAA Division I regional baseball finals. A 17th seed from its district, the Bombers will play for chance at their first appearance in the state final four after a 4-0 win in the regional semifinals at Louisville High School.
OHSAA state track 2022 Division I preview: Several athletes head to Columbus as favorites

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A handful of area athletes head into this weekend’s OHSAA Division I track and field meet with a target on their back. Euclid’s Alexis Cain, Hathaway Brown’s Morgan Monesmith and Walsh Jesuit’s Luke Ondracek each hold one of Ohio’s top times. A career’s worth of work has led each of the three seniors back to Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium for the first time since their freshman year to vie for a gold medal. (The 2020 meet was canceled and the 2021 meet was split among three high schools.)
OHSAA state track 2022 Division II preview: St. Vincent-St. Mary, Woodridge in the running for team title

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Division II athletes from over 250 schools will descend upon Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium for the state track and field meet. One of the state’s top sprinters, St. Vincent-St. Mary’s Kya Epps, is back to claim titles after coming so close last year. She finished as the 100 runner-up before finishing fourth in the 200.
I Promise Students Turn the Tables on Jay Crawford

AKRON, Ohio — Jay Crawford, anchor of 3News “What’s New” and host of “The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” sits down in the Kaulig Media Lab in the I promise School to answer 3 Questions. Jay talk abouts when he decided to become a sports...
Ford to invest $1.5B in electric vehicle manufacturing in Lorain County: The Wake Up for Friday, June 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. A sunny and pleasant weekend is in the forecast Northeast Ohio. Look for highs in the mid-70s today, around 70 on Saturday, then climbing to the upper 70s on Sunday. Overnight temps will be in the low 50s today and Saturday, and around 60 on Sunday. Read more.
Looking at Cleveland Cavaliers logos from 1970 to current

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Cavaliers unveiled a refreshed set of logos this week, the latest in a line of graphics for the team in its 50-plus years of existence. In April 1970, ‘Cavaliers’ was chosen as the team name. A third of the 6,000 fans submitting names via mail chose ‘Cavaliers.’ The swashbuckler wears a cape, boots and what appears to be a Medieval Celtic hat as he pokes his sword out of the logo’s center between the ‘C’ and the ‘a’ of ‘Cavaliers.’ The larger, arched ‘Cavaliers’ is across the top with the smaller ‘Cleveland’ underneath. The emphasis is clearly the team and not the city. Two months after the Cavs’ inaugural game, National Geographic featured the city on its December 1970 cover because of the Cuyahoga River’s infamous reputation, so it’s easy to understand why the city is downplayed a bit more here. Now, pride has replaced shame, and even nicknames (“The Land”) have made their way onto city jerseys in the league.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Cleveland

If you live in Cleveland and love to go to dinner with your friends or family, but don't know what restaurant to choose, here are 3 nice steakhouses that are great choices for both casual meals and special occasions. The food is absolutely delicious and the atmosphere is amazing, so you'll definitely want to come back, once you pay them a visit. Without further due, here are 3 nice steakhouses in Cleveland that truly know how to prepare a good steak.
