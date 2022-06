A former D.C. Police cadet is facing charges for an armed robbery in Montgomery County, according to charging documents. The incident happened in March at an apartment complex located in the 5900 block of Montrose Road in Rockville. Charging documents said two suspects, identified as 19-year-olds Christian Santos and Christian Feliz-Mendez, arranged to meet with a person who was selling a pair of Air Jordan sneakers on Facebook.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO