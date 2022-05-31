ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funerals for victims of Uvalde school shooting begin

By Julia Jacobo, ABC News
 3 days ago
Uvalde Families Grieve For Loved Ones Killed In School Mass Shooting Brandon Bell/Getty Images

UVALDE — The first funerals for victims killed in the second-worst school shooting in U.S. history are expected to occur in Uvalde, Texas, one week after the massacre.

Amerie Jo Garza and Maite Rodriguez, both 10 years old, will be laid to rest Tuesday following funeral services in the afternoon. Visitations for the students began on Monday.

The last photo ever taken of Garza, at this year's award's day, was featured inside the Hillcrest Funeral Home where her visitation took place, one mourner told ABC Houston station KTRK. Maite Rodriguez was "charismatic" and "goal-driven," her mother told The Associated Press.

"I can't begin to imagine what these families are going through," the woman said as she wiped away tears. "And that's the hardest part. You know, if I could take a little bit of their pain away, I think I would."

Visitations at the same funeral home also began on Tuesday for Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo and Jose Manuel Flores Jr., both 10 years old.

Twenty-one people, including 19 third and fourth graders and two teachers, were murdered on May 24 when 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos allegedly opened fire at Robb Elementary School with an AR-15 style rifle he purchased days before.

Another 17 people, including three law enforcement officers, were injured in the attack.

Memorial services for victims are expected to take place in the small town through June 16.

The funeral for cousins Jailah Nicole Silguero, 11, and Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10, will take place Friday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The cousins were "full of life" and "always had a smile on their face," their family said in a statement to ABC News.

Jacklyn Cazares, 10, will be remembered at Sacred Heart on Friday. She "had the biggest heart," her mother, Jacinto Cazares, told ABC News.

Annabell Rodriguez, 10, Cazares' cousin who was in the same fourth-grade class, was also killed in the shooting. Her funeral will take place on June 8 at the Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary.

Services for Maranda Gail Mathis, 11, and Eliahana Cruz Torres are scheduled for Thursday at the Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary. Ellie Garcia will be laid to rest on Monday after her funeral takes place at Sacred Heart.

Makenna Elrod's funeral will take place at First Baptist Church on Saturday. The 10-year-old's "smile would light up a room," her aunt, Allison McCullough, confirmed to ABC News.

The funeral for Rojelio Torres, 10, will take place at Rushing Knowles on Saturday. Rojelio Torres' mother, Evadulia Orta, described her son to ABC News as a ""very smart and loving child."

Alithia Ramirez will be buried Sunday after her funeral takes place at First Baptist Church. Her grandmother, Rosa Maria Ramirez, described her to ABC News as a "very talented little girl" who loved to draw.

Xavier Lopez, 10, will be buried at the Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery after his funeral on June 7. He was always the "life of the party," his grandmother, Amelia Sandoval, told ABC News.

The funeral for fourth grade teacher Eva Mireles will take place on June 10 at Sacred Heart. Miresles' cousin, Amber Ybarra, described her as a "hero" and an "amazing mom."

Alexandria Rubio will be remembered on June 11 at First Baptist Church. The straight A student received a good citizen award from her school on the day she was killed, her family said.

The funeral for Tess Mata, 10, will take place on June 13 at Sacred Heart. Her mother, Veronica Mata, told ABC News she never believed a school shooting could happen in their small town.

The memorial services for Irma Garcia, one of the teachers killed in the shooting, her husband, Jose Garcia and student Uziyah Garcia have not yet been announced. Uziyah, who is not related to Irma and Jose Garcia, was described by his grandfather as "the sweetest little boy that I've ever known."

ABC News' Jenna Harrison contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

