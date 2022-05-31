ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Park, TX

Body found in Iowa Park identified as missing man

By Courtney Delaney
 2 days ago

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A body that was found behind an apartment complex in Iowa Park Tuesday morning has been identified.

According to officials at the scene, the body was identified as missing 43-year-old Brandon Graham .

Wichita Falls man missing from Iowa Park

Graham had been missing for nine days before his body was discovered by a person and their dog.

Graham was last seen in Iowa Park on Sunday, May 22, 2022, on Wood Circle at 10 p.m.

Body found in Iowa Park

Graham’s family said he did not have a phone or car and had a medical condition that required medication.

Officials told reporters that Graham’s body will be sent for an autopsy.

