Body found in Iowa Park identified as missing man
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — A body that was found behind an apartment complex in Iowa Park Tuesday morning has been identified.
According to officials at the scene, the body was identified as missing 43-year-old Brandon Graham .Wichita Falls man missing from Iowa Park
Graham had been missing for nine days before his body was discovered by a person and their dog.
Graham was last seen in Iowa Park on Sunday, May 22, 2022, on Wood Circle at 10 p.m.Body found in Iowa Park
Graham’s family said he did not have a phone or car and had a medical condition that required medication.
Officials told reporters that Graham’s body will be sent for an autopsy.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
