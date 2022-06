If you watch videos of professional landscape photographers in action, you will probably notice that they often have to hike miles through often unforgiving terrain to get the shot. However, for many of us, such hikes simply are not possible or desirable. If you are in that position, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will show you some of the shots you can get from your car along with some helpful tips on how to do so.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 1 DAY AGO