Portsmouth, NH

From the archives: Tom Griffith makes his way down Geronimo water slide

By Jessica Kisluk
WMUR.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, N.H. — News 9 is looking back at some of Tom Griffith's...

www.wmur.com

97.5 WOKQ

These Are the Silliest Street Names in New Hampshire

Ever drive by a street sign and go "wow, I need that"?. No, I am not talking about stealing street signs. I am talking about the hilarious street names that you pass by and laugh out loud. I was always so jealous of the people who grew up on those...
POLITICS
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best campgrounds in New Hampshire

Where are the best campgrounds in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Many viewers say they've been going to Tamworth Camping Area since they were kids and now bring their own children. 4. (tie) Lake Francis State Park in Pittsburg. Lake Francis State Park is a popular base for hunting...
LIFESTYLE
WMTW

Information sought on car spotted near New Hampshire trail on day couple disappeared

CONCORD, N.H. — Officials are searching for the owner of a vehicle in connection with the investigation into the deaths of a New England couple. Investigators are looking to identify the person who owns or was driving a dark green Toyota RAV4. The vehicle was parked at the Marsh Loop trailhead on Portsmouth Road in Concord on April 18, officials say.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Happy Retirement, Tom: Tom Griffith sings at Marlin Fitzwater roast

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As Tom Griffith prepares to step away from the anchor desk after 35 years, his colleagues at WMUR wanted to share some memorable moments ahead of his retirement. Tom sang at the roast of former press secretary Marlin Fitzwater in 1998. Former President George H.W. Bush,...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Remember this? In 2013, Tom Griffith helped raise money for charity during memorable tube race

MANCHESTER, N.H. — In Tom Griffith’s final week behind the anchor desk, WMUR is celebrating our friend and colleague by showcasing some memorable moments. In this memory, we recall when Tom competed in the Manchester Mayor’s Tube Races at McIntyre Ski Area in 2013, which pit Manchester police and firefighters against each other to raise money for the New Hampshire Prostate Coalition.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Colleagues gather to honor Derry police chief's 50 years on the job

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Derry police chief Edward Garone is celebrating a half century of service. Hundreds of colleagues from across the state gathered at the DoubleTree in Manchester on Wednesday to honor Garone. His 50 years in charge in Derry, plus an additional 7 years of service as a...
DERRY, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Odiorne Point State Park in Rye, NH, Now Has Their First-Ever Food Truck

As many of us know, Odiorne Point State Park is a popular place to visit, especially during the summer months. Locals and tourists alike can enjoy scenic walking trails that lead you alongside rocky beaches and into the woods, past several abandoned World War II structures. The land is rich with history and the site of the first settlement in New Hampshire, dating back to 1623. Many of these first settlers are even buried on the Park's grounds.
Q97.9

Remember Six Gun City in Jefferson, New Hampshire?

I grew up in Massachusetts about 45 minutes from New Hampshire, and as a kid, all of my favorite summertime spots were over the New Hampshire border. Hampton Beach was my favorite because there was the option to go play in the arcade if I was getting roasted by the sun. And of course, all of the best amusement parks were in the Granite State! If you got to go to Story Land, Canobie Lake Park, and Santa's Village all in one summer, we called that the amusement park trifecta. I just learned about an amusement park in Jefferson that I never knew existed: Six Gun City in Jefferson, New Hampshire. Did you ever go?
JEFFERSON, NH
WMUR.com

Honeymoon Covered Bridge in Jackson closed after being hit by truck

JACKSON, N.H. — The Honeymoon Covered Bridge in Jackson is closed after a truck struck the bridge Wednesday afternoon, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation said. The bridge on Route 16A over the Ellis River is closed until further notice, after a truck damaged the roof system, according to NHDOT.
JACKSON, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire woman says her life was saved by donated blood

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is sharing her story of survival after a serious car crash in an effort to encourage more people to donate blood. Two years ago, Kristen Pedersen was nearly killed in a car crash, but she said she's alive today thanks to blood donations.
PORTSMOUTH, NH

