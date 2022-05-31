Rhode Island Senate passes bill to generate all of state’s electricity with renewable source by 2033

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith is seeing continued success on the cod grounds, especially with some better weather providing ample opportunities to get out there. Both the half day and full day trips this week saw limits for most anglers, with drift conditions being strong all week. Both bait and jigs have been producing, with either fresh squid or pink shine Gulp being top producers. The evening squid trips have also remained consistent, with high hooks managing a full bucket on most trips. The daily fluke trips will continue to sail at 7 AM when the weather allows and check the website for updated squid schedule.

