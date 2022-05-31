ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Rhode Island Senate passes bill to generate all of state’s electricity with renewable source by 2033

By Matthew Stevens
ABC6.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Senate passed a measure that would require all of the state’s electricity to be generated from renewable sources by 2033. The bill,...

www.abc6.com

Comments / 1

Related
ABC6.com

RI House unanimously passes shoreline access bill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The RI House unanimously passed a bill Thursday to guarantee shoreline access. The bill was co-sponsored by Rep. Terri Cortvriend and Minority Leader Blake Filippi. The legislation defines where members of the public can enjoy the shore. It establishes the public access point as starting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
azmarijuana.com

Rhode Island Becomes 19th State to Legalize Marijuana for Adults

After successful votes in the state legislature yesterday, Gov. Dan McKee held a signing ceremony on the steps of the Rhode Island State House to officially adopt legislation that legalizes, regulates, and taxes cannabis in Rhode Island. With the governor’s signature, the law immediately legalizes possession of up to an...
POLITICS
ABC6.com

Ten of thousands on waitlist for housing vouchers in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Efforts to create affordable housing in Rhode Island could get a big boost with $250 million potentially being approved in the upcoming budget. The help can’t come fast enough for thousands of people waiting to get housing vouchers in the state; not to mention those trying to get into public housing or just find an affordable rent.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

Department of Transportation to break ground on Route 146 project

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will break ground on the Route 146 project Friday morning in North Smithfield. The $196 million project is geared to improve the Route 146 corridor by reducing congestion, which will make it safer and reduce traffic. The groundbreaking...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

McKee to hold small business roundtable in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee will hold a small business roundtable in Central Falls on Thursday. The governor’s office says he will meet with small businesses to learn how he can help and to get feedback on his budget proposal. The roundtable will be held...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Islanders#Renewable Sources#Senate President#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Wlne#The Rhode Island Senate#House
Turnto10.com

Dr. McDonald will step down from Rhode Island health department

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — One of the most familiar and calming voices during the pandemic is leaving Rhode Island. Gov. Dan McKee announced Thursday that the interim director of the Department of Health, Dr. Jim McDonald, is leaving at the end of next month. "I had an opportunity to...
HEALTH
ABC6.com

McKee declares June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee will sign a proclamation on Friday declaring June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day in Rhode Island. The first Friday in June is nationally recognized as Gun Violence Awareness Day to remember survivors and victims of gun violence, with the days following acknowledged as Wear Orange Weekend.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Senate
ABC6.com

Rental Relief program comes to a close in RI

PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) – Imagine a knock on the door of a home you’ve lived in for years – paying rent every month for three years to a person you thought was your landlord – only to learn it was all a scam. “He took it,...
CRANSTON, RI
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- June 2, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith is seeing continued success on the cod grounds, especially with some better weather providing ample opportunities to get out there. Both the half day and full day trips this week saw limits for most anglers, with drift conditions being strong all week. Both bait and jigs have been producing, with either fresh squid or pink shine Gulp being top producers. The evening squid trips have also remained consistent, with high hooks managing a full bucket on most trips. The daily fluke trips will continue to sail at 7 AM when the weather allows and check the website for updated squid schedule.
HOBBIES
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island reports 625 new COVID-19 cases

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health reported on Wednesday 625 new COVID-19 cases. Of the 625 newly reported cases, 374 were recorded on Tuesday. The other 251 cases were added to previous dates. The total number of cases is 393,415. The known death toll remained at 3,579.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC6.com

Rhode Island lawmakers to hear both sides of abortion law

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The fight over abortion rights continues in Rhode Island on Tuesday. The Senate Judiciary Committee will hear a series of bills on both ends of the issue. One bill would allow abortion coverage for people on Medicaid and state workers. On the other side, Republican...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC6.com

All of RI back in ‘medium’ COVID-19 community level

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Department of Health said the CDC now has all of Rhode Island back at the medium community level for COVID-19. Newport County was the lone area in the high level last week. Two weeks ago, four of the five counties in the...
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
ABC6.com

Gas prices stay the same in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The average gas price in Rhode Island on Tuesday was as it was last week, according to AAA. Gas costs an average of $4.71 in the Ocean State, which is 54 cents higher than it was a month ago. “So far, the pent-up urge to...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy