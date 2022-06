After months of COVID-19 case rates steadily increasing in Montgomery County, Maryland, it appears that trend could finally be starting to plateau. The latest data shows that there have been over 405 cases for every 100,000 residents over the last seven days. And during the county’s weekly pandemic briefing on Wednesday, County Executive Marc Elrich said the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients also appears to be declining after spiking by 25% over the last two weeks.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO