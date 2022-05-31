RAYMOND DAVID TANNER

For the third straight month, the rainfall total was more than three inches at the KMMO Studio in Marshall. In March, the rainfall total was 4.91 inches, and in April it was 3.05 inches. In May, precipitation totaled 3.65 inches. The most precipitation- 1.22 inches- fell on May 3. Also, 54-hundredths of an inch fell on May 18. Measurable precipitation was recorded on 11 of the 31 days in the month.

