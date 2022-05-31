Raymond David Tanner, age 68, of Marshall, MO, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall. Memorial graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery north of Marshall, with...
Randall Lee “Pounder” Scott, age 51, of Marshall, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at University Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to family choice and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Geraldine L. Ferguson, age 85, of Marshall, MO, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall, with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery north of Marshall. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Frances “Franny” Adams, age 88, of Marshall, MO, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow at Ridge Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Ridge Park Cemetery Road Campaign in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
With profound sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Ruby Lucille Shackelford Root Trefz, our loving and devoted mother, on June 1, 2022. She was 97. Prior to her death, Ruby resided in Bella Vista, Arkansas with her daughter, Paula, and husband Jim Waters. Ruby Lucille was born on February...
More fans are being sought for needy persons or families without air conditioning to try to help them stay cool this summer. According to the Sedalia Salvation Army, Westlake Ace Hardware is hosting a Fan Drive through June 19. Salvation Army officials say, “It’s easy to round up your purchase...
During a recent meeting of the Saline County Commission, commissioners approved a request from the Marshall Municipal Band to conduct its concerts on the courthouse lawn this summer. The first of this summer’s concert series is scheduled for Thursday, June 2. All area residents are invited to come and...
It's summertime and the kids are out of school. And B&B Theatres wants to help you keep your kids from being bored with their summer kids series at the Galaxy Cinemas in Sedalia, and other B&B Theatres throughout Missouri. When I was a kid the movie theater chain in my...
Fifteen years after she was abducted and murdered while running an errand, Kelsey Smith’s name still resonates across Kansas City, the country and the world — and her family’s fight to provide law enforcement with tools to prevent a similar tragedy continues, too.
PAOLA - If you grew up in Paola, you may recognize the vibrant “Beethoven’s” sign that graces the front of 120 W. Peoria St. The new location and revival of the restaurant is the newest addition to the well-known legacy of Beethoven’s, which initially began with Hannes, Ulrike and Patrick Poetter.
For the third straight month, the rainfall total was more than three inches at the KMMO Studio in Marshall. In March, the rainfall total was 4.91 inches, and in April it was 3.05 inches. In May, precipitation totaled 3.65 inches. The most precipitation- 1.22 inches- fell on May 3. Also, 54-hundredths of an inch fell on May 18. Measurable precipitation was recorded on 11 of the 31 days in the month.
(Sedalia) KC and the Sunshine Band is the latest act to be announced to Missouri State Fair Grandstand Stage. The Grammy Award-winning group has been part of the music world for more than 40 years. Tuesday’s announcement is a double-bill with the fair also announcing a show by The Four...
(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Two people were injured following a crash at the intersection of Missouri 6 and State Route Z Thursday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mark Cooper, 55, of Jefferson, Arkansas, was northbound on Route Z, when he failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled in front of eastbound Terry Debord, 67, of Clarksdale.
Powerhouse Community Development, in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, has announced the Summer Meal plan for Saline County for individuals 18 and under. There will be several pickup locations throughout the county on weekdays from June 1 through August 31:. In Marshall- 11:30 a.m. to...
During a court proceeding on May 23, a Boonville resident charged with a felony for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident that caused injuries to another person opted to cancel his jury trial. On May 12, 2021, a Boonville Police report alleges Treyvon Korte was the driver of a...
The 65th Annual Saline County Barbecue is set for Saturday, June 4, at three different locations. The cost is $10 per meal, with no advance ticket required. According to the Saline County Fair Association, sit-down meals are available from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on the Marshall Square; and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the drive-thru locations on the Marshall Square, at Slater High School and at the Sweet Springs Car Wash.
The State of Missouri is offering citizens the a chance to own a one-of-a-kind piece of our state history, as the salvaged stone from the recent State Capitol Exterior Stone Repair project will be put up for auction on this Friday, June 3rd . The salvaged Burlington Limestone from the...
The jury trial for a Warrensburg man charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly killed another man more than two years ago has been rescheduled from earlier this month to later this year. A felony complaint alleges Wayne Lewis Hill Jr. knowingly caused the death of Joseph Campbell by shooting...
The Missouri Highway Patrol, with the assistance of the Bates County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a one-car accident on I49 South of mile marker 126.2 in Bates County on Friday, May 27th at 6:53pm. The accident occurred when a 2010 Toyota, driven by Noah Weaver, 26 of Overland Park...
Comments / 0