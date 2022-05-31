Farm tractor and pickup truck crash in Pomeroy

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — A crash involving a farm tractor and a pickup truck has slowed traffic down on State Route 7 in Pomeroy.

According to the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department, a tractor pulling a hay baler was hit in the back by a pickup truck around 5:10 p.m. on State Route 7 at Union Avenue.

Vehicle crash on Rt. 7 and Union Ave. in Pomeroy, Ohio

They say traffic is moving slowly.

According to the Pomeroy VFD, there are reports of injuries but the extent of those is unknown at this time.

Fire, EMS, and law enforcement crews are on the scene.

