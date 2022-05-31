ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

New mural unveiled in downtown Myrtle Beach

By Hallie Brown
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — A new mural was unveiled in downtown Myrtle Beach Tuesday at Nance Plaza.

The project was completed by the Leadership Grand Strand Class 42.

The mural features flowing banners of colors such as teal, blue and green, which were taken from the Arts and Innovation District logo.

Within the mural, there are outlines of ten designs that reflect Myrtle Beach’s history.

They include the former pavilion logo, a golf tee, a palmetto tree, a pier, a couple shag dancing and the Myrtle Beach Skywheel.

Class 42 project lead Stacey Lyon said art is important to have everywhere, but there’s a specific reason the group chose Nance Plaza.

“It’s gathering place it’s a way to bring the community together, and a way to just capture memories and moments, and to have Myrtle Beach be a part of those just special family times,” Lyon said.

Lyon said the mural is approximately 2400 square feet and took more than 500 hours to complete.

