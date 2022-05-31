ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OH

JCHS animals have some fun in the sun

By Taylor Long
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u6TSc_0fwBiEov00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The animals at the Jefferson County Humane Society got to have some fun in the sun today with their first ever big summer celebration. It includes lots of toys and treats for the cats and dogs!

The running yard included a scavenger hunt with hamburgers and toys!

The kitty room was full of pools of water and a ball pit!

There was also bubbles!

As you can see the animals had a blast and that was the most important part!

“We find it so important to give them something fun to do to break up the monotony and their day to day life in the shelter. Very rewarding to have our volunteers to come and interact with the animals because that is what is so important, is for them to have that enrichment and the interaction with other people.”

Brandi DeNoon-Damewood – Marketing Manager JCHS

They try to do something fun for the animals every month.
They also have a fundraiser coming up in July called Dog Days of Summer.
For more details you can call the shelter 740-314-5583.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Join us for Fur-Ever Friends Day!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Are you looking for a new furry friend? Do you want to help animals in need right here in the Ohio Valley? Then join 7News for Fur-Ever Friends Day on June 17th. As part of our Founder’s Day of Caring, WTRF will be hosting a pet adoption day and donation drive. […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Camp out with the stars for YSS this Friday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It began as an event begun out of necessity during COVID—that’s become an essential lifeline for Wheeling’s most vulnerable. Campout for a Cause is breaking out the flashlights for the third year for Youth Services System this Friday. Volunteers set up camp in their yard, in the woods, or even in […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Final preparations underway for Wheeling Feeling Chili Cookoff

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Chili preparations are underway, but don’t worry, you don’t have to do any of the cooking. This Saturday, the 19th annual Wheeling Feeling Chili Cookoff expects around 2,500 guests to chow down on chili made from coast to coast at the Waterfront in Downtown Wheeling. Everyone is welcome to “chill” free […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Travel back in time with Steubenville’s Ye Olde First Friday

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Join in thee celebrations as The Harmonium Project and The Steubenville Cultural Trust present: Ye Olde First Friday. This month, First Friday meets a medieval fest on North and South Fourth Street, Steubenville, Ohio from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. From fencing to jousting, to getting locked in the stocks, this […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
WTRF- 7News

Local Lions Clubs raise $7,000 for diabetic kids camp

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–Nine local Lions Clubs have teamed up for the betterment of our children.   Through their fundraising efforts hundreds of kids will be going to camp this year.   The Lions Club International District 29-L presented NOT one but two checks to a worthy cause.   After their successful fundraising efforts, today […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Animals#Volunteers#Hamburgers#Toys#Dog Days#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Warwood Lions Club donates $1,200 to Easterseals

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Warwood Lions Club is doing their part to help out local residents with disabilities. Tom Stenger from the Lions Club presented a check to Easterseals CEO Jay Prager for $1,200. Lions Club members collected money from drivers at the traffic light on Warwood Avenue to help Easterseals continue the […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
spectrumnews1.com

A simple hand gesture will help kids eat at a café in Northeast Ohio

CANTON, Ohio — Cyrus Ausar opened the Greatness Cafe last summer. It’s a mental health cafe, where each item on the menu is an affirmation. He said he aims to make his cafe a safe place where people can come to share their feelings and relax. Recently, he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
northeastohioparent.com

Watch as Kayembe Explores Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Outdoor Gorilla Habitat

Spring has finally sprung at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo! Now that the warmer temperatures are here, it’s time for Kayembe to explore his outdoor habitat. Learn the special “baby-proofing” measures the caregivers at the zoo took to ensure the enclosure is as safe as possible for the young gorilla, in addition to when you can expect to see Kayembe outdoors during a zoo visit.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

Get those pool floaties ready, Wheeling city pools open this weekend

WHEELING, W, Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling’s city pools will open for fun in the sun beginning Saturday, June 4. The facilities – Garden Park, Warwood; Bridge Park, Wheeling Island; Grandview, Wheeling Heights, and 36th Street, South Wheeling – will open noon to 6 p.m., daily, weather permitting. Pools are being rented for evening pool parties. […]
WHEELING, WV
WLWT 5

Dog rescued from 'deplorable' conditions in Ohio gets adopted

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A dog who was among 17 dogs a humane society rescued from what they call "absolutely deplorable, uninhabitable living conditions" has been adopted. The Humane Society of Richland County closed its shelter on April 28 so that staff members could focus their energy on rescuing the 17 full-sized dogs.
WTRF- 7News

Taste of the Valley returns to Belmont County for its 21st year

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Thursday night, the Capstone Soccer Complex in St. Clairsville was the host for one of the Ohio Valley’s most delicious fundraisers of the year. We’re, of course, talking about the St. Clairsville Noon Rotary’s Taste of the Valley. This marks the 21st year for the event. The festivities featured 20 […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

The Belmont County Animal Shelter gets a special donation from the community

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Res Care Community Living of Ohio was getting a new chest freezer for their Pine View Drive facility in Belmont.  They decided to donate their current freezer to the Belmont County Animal Shelter. But before giving them the freezer, they wanted to fill it with everything that homeless pets at the shelter could enjoy. “All the clients and staff have donated a […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

40K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy