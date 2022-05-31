ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions claim DL John Cominsky, cut former Pro Bowl K Aldrick Rosas

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjZV8_0fwBi5xd00
Defensive lineman John Cominsky. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons cut John Cominsky after three seasons, but the defensive lineman did not last long on the waiver wire. The Lions claimed the young defender Tuesday, according to ProFootballNetwork.com’s Aaron Wilson.

Despite being a healthy scratch at points last season, the former fourth-round pick only lasted to the No. 2 team on the waiver wire. The Lions, by virtue of their 3-13-1 record, sit only behind the Jaguars there.

Dan Campbell’s team has been busy at defensive end this offseason, drafting Aidan Hutchinson second overall and adding Kentucky’s Josh Paschal in the second round. The Lions, who cut three-year defensive end Trey Flowers, largely stood pat at defensive tackle. Michael Brockers remains, while ex-Day 2 picks Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill join him. Cominsky, who has worked as an inside player as well, profiles as a potential rotational cog here.

That will be the goal, at least, for the 26-year-old defender. Atlanta did not view Cominsky as a fit in Dean Pees’ 3-4 scheme. After Cominsky played 398 defensive snaps in 2020, he logged just 13 last season.

Detroit also cut kicker Aldrick Rosas, Field Yates of ESPN.com tweets. The Lions gave Rosas a reserve/futures deal in early February. The team still has Riley Patterson and Austin Seibert, who combined to kick in 13 Lions games last season. Rosas kicked in one game with Detroit in 2021. The former Giants Pro Bowler continues to bounce around the league.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders reportedly view Colin Kaepernick as a backup QB, not 'situational player'

Colin Kaepernick‘s Raiders workout occurred Wednesday, and although Josh McDaniels did not address how the high-profile free agent performed, some indications have emerged that the one-time Super Bowl starter accounted himself well. The former 49ers quarterback displayed good arm strength and conditioning, according to ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler. NFL.com’s Ian...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pro Football Rumors

New Steelers GM Omar Khan promotes son of former GM to senior-level role

The Steelers recently promoted former vice president of football & business administration Omar Khan to replace former general manager Kevin Colbert. We also knew that Khan was bringing in Eagles former vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl and Commanders former college scout Sheldon White. We now know that Weidl will serve as assistant general manager and White will be in the role of director of pro scouting.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars sign two third-rounders to finalize draft class deal

Fortner’s deal will be worth $5.5M, according to Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com, who adds the Kentucky alum will collect a $1.18M signing bonus (Twitter link). Muma, chosen 70th overall out of Wyoming, will be entitled to a bonus just north of 2021 No. 70 selection Brady Christensen‘s; the Panthers tackle collected $1.15M guaranteed.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Kentucky State
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Atlanta, MI
Yardbarker

Women suing Deshaun Watson disgusted by contract from Browns

It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Away From Team Following Family Tragedy

The Carolina Panthers were without rookie quarterback Matt Corral for today's OTA session. Unfortunately, the reason for Corral's absence was an unspecified family tragedy, according to head coach Matt Rhule. The 2022 third-round pick called Rhule early this morning to explain his situation. Rhule says he told Corral to "take...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
Person
Levi
Golf Digest

Sounds like Tom Brady dropped a big hint about his football future at The Match

The Match VI is officially a wrap. On Wednesday night at Wynn Las Vegas, four of the finest quarterbacks to ever walk the earth squared off in an all-NFL edition of the golf’s biggest exhibition. When the dust settled, the trash talk quieted, and the side bets were tallied, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers—grizzled veterans of made-for-TV golf, among other things—outlasted their AFC counterparts to take the bragging rights back to Raymond James and Lambeau respectively.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#Pro Bowl K Aldrick Rosas#Falcons#Profootballnetwork Com#Dean Pees#Field Yates#Espn Com#Giants Pro Bowler
Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Giants Sends Promising Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have a great young core of wide receivers. Their 2022 Draft Class includes wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Both of these young players are expected to contribute almost immediately. However, without Davante Adams, the Packers’ current group of wide receivers have a combined two seasons in which they have a 1,000-yard season. That lone season belongs to Randall Cobb, who accomplished the feat in 2014. Allen Lazard set a career-high with 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins accomplished it in 2015. In other words, the Packers have a lot of unproven talent on their roster. If they want to add a potential number one wide receiver, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay could be an intriguing target.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Steelers Working Out Three Pass-Rushers

Ray, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He was waived by Cleveland coming out of the preseason and signed with the Texans’ practice squad. Ray was released after a month in Houston and had stints on the Bills’ and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Release Veteran Running Back

On Tuesday night, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of veteran running back Darrel Williams, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs. "In a move already foreshadowed by GM Steve Keim last week during his appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show,' the Cardinals officially signed former Kansas City Chief Darrel Williams to a one-year contract on Tuesday," the statement read. "It gives the team another option to fill the void left when Chase Edmonds exited as a free agent."
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Reacts to Melvin Gordon Skipping Practice

Monday marked the launch of Phase 3 of the Denver Broncos' offseason program — and with it, the on-field incorporation of veterans and rookies for the first time in 2022. But because this phase remains voluntary, there were several notable players missing in action at the UC Health Training Center. Some, such as outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who underwent March shoulder surgery, couldn't practice for medical reasons. Others, like safety Kareem Jackson, who was attending his daughter's graduation, had understandable family obligations.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy