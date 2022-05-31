Lions claim DL John Cominsky, cut former Pro Bowl K Aldrick Rosas

Defensive lineman John Cominsky. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons cut John Cominsky after three seasons, but the defensive lineman did not last long on the waiver wire. The Lions claimed the young defender Tuesday, according to ProFootballNetwork.com’s Aaron Wilson.

Despite being a healthy scratch at points last season, the former fourth-round pick only lasted to the No. 2 team on the waiver wire. The Lions, by virtue of their 3-13-1 record, sit only behind the Jaguars there.

Dan Campbell’s team has been busy at defensive end this offseason, drafting Aidan Hutchinson second overall and adding Kentucky’s Josh Paschal in the second round. The Lions, who cut three-year defensive end Trey Flowers, largely stood pat at defensive tackle. Michael Brockers remains, while ex-Day 2 picks Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill join him. Cominsky, who has worked as an inside player as well, profiles as a potential rotational cog here.

That will be the goal, at least, for the 26-year-old defender. Atlanta did not view Cominsky as a fit in Dean Pees’ 3-4 scheme. After Cominsky played 398 defensive snaps in 2020, he logged just 13 last season.

Detroit also cut kicker Aldrick Rosas, Field Yates of ESPN.com tweets. The Lions gave Rosas a reserve/futures deal in early February. The team still has Riley Patterson and Austin Seibert, who combined to kick in 13 Lions games last season. Rosas kicked in one game with Detroit in 2021. The former Giants Pro Bowler continues to bounce around the league.