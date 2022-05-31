ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

3 USM students win National Kennedy Center Awards

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUjvX_0fwBi2JS00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Three students in the School of Performing and Visual Arts at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) were among the awardees at the 2022 National Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) Awards, honored virtually at a ceremony held this month.

Petron Brown, MFA in Theatre Performance candidate from The Bahamas, received the John Cauble Award; Mason Baria, BFA in Theatre Design and Technology candidate from Gautier, Miss., received the Distinguished Achievement for the National Costume Design Award; and Allison Bucher, BFA in Theatre Design and Technology candidate from Metairie, La., received the National Sound Design Award.

The KCACTF boasts contestants from a diverse range of fields in theatre and puts students in a competition celebrating the highest caliber of work produced in university and college theatre programs from across the U.S.

Eagle Esports wins first national championship

Brown, who was honored with the John Cauble Award, was recognized for his outstanding participation in the KCACTF/LORT ASPIRE Fellows Program, as he demonstrated leadership and community-building skills.

Baria, a costume designer and technician, was recognized for his costume designs for Bill Russell’s Side Show. He is dedicated to the expression of identity and storytelling through his work and stands alongside marginalized voices within and beyond the theater community. Over the summer, he will be joining The Hippodrome Theatre staff as a first hand design assistant in the costume shop.

Bucher was recognized for her sound design work for Hedda Gabler. She skillfully portrayed a sense of hyperrealism and created a realistic basis from which certain turning points throughout the play were heightened by using practical sound elements and manipulation of silence.

“We are thrilled for students of our program to receive national recognition at the KCACTF National Festival. It speaks volumes of their talents and efforts as well as the education and training they received here at Southern Miss Theatre. We are proud to be at the national forefront in performance, design, and advocacy,” said Dr. David Coley, producer and assistant professor of theatre.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College named second PIE Award winner

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, June 2, State Auditor Shad White named Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) and their Work4College Scholarship program as the second Mississippi Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award winner of the year. The PIE award is given to government offices by the Office of the State Auditor for innovative […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

JSU launches new scholarship for first-time freshmen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In Fall 2022, Jackson State University (JSU) will make access to a higher education a little easier for 2,000 first-time-in-college freshmen through the new Tiger Ready Scholarship.  The one-time award of up to $1,000 will be given to incoming students who have not received other scholarships to defray the cost of tuition. “Enrolling […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Local organization to host free swimming lessons in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – School is out for summer vacation. With temperatures in the 90s, people across Jackson will be looking to cool off at the pool. The 100 Black Men of Jackson will hold their annual free swimming lessons starting Monday, June 6. Former 100 Black Men President Barnett Taylor said he is excited […]
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Mother raises concerns about "monkey award" for her son

Wildcats advance to NJCAA DII National Championship. Forrest General Healthcare Foundation hosts 6th annual ‘Win This Car’ raffle. One lucky person will receive a brand new 2022 Honda Pilot SE for just $75. USM ESports wins first National Championship in program history. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. In...
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hattiesburg, MS
Entertainment
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Education
City
Gautier, MS
WJTV 12

MDES to host a job fair in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) will host the 2022 I-59 Job Fair on Thursday, June 16. The job fair will be held at the Sawmill Square Mall inside of the old JC Penny. Attendees are encouraged to: Dress for success Be prepared for on-site interviews Bring plenty of […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Admission at Two Mississippi Museums free for Juneteenth

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Admission to the Two Mississippi Museums will be free on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, to announce that all enslaved people were freed by the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth was signed […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi airports receive grants for improvements

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four Mississippi airports received a total of $888,557 in grants from the United States Department of Transportation. The following airports received the funding: John Bell Williams Airport – $450,000 Grenada Municipal Airport – $239,229 (Seal Runway Pavement, Surface Pavement Joints and Rehabilitate Runway) Yazoo County Airport – $144,000 (Update Airport Master […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Russell
WJTV 12

Job fair for CDL drivers, other careers held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Central Mississippi Transportation Connection (Trans-Con) and City of Jackson’s Jobs for Jacksonians program hosted a job fair on Thursday, June 2. Driver agencies at the job fair, which was being held at the Jackson Medical Mall, said the state is in need of CDL transit drivers. Agencies are also in […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Broadway in Jackson announces new season line up

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Broadway in Jackson announced the line up for the upcoming 2022-2023 season at Thalia Mara Hall. The performance list is as follows: Straight No Chaser – Friday, November 11, 2022 Cirque Dreams Holidaze – Sunday, December 11, 2022 Legally Blonde – Tuesday, January 17, 2023 Book of Mormon – Friday, April […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Should teachers be armed in the classroom?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While some leaders in other states have discussed allowing teachers to go to school with guns, Mississippi teachers shared their thoughts. “I do have concerns about the guns getting into the hands of students who may have malicious intent,” said Larranda Cross, a teacher at New Jerusalem Christian School. This week, […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usm#Kennedy Center#College#Mfa#Theatre Performance#The John Cauble Award#Bfa#Eagle Esports#Kcactf
WJTV 12

Group wants $700K for crime-reducing center in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local organizers are pushing for a new center in Jackson that would focus on reducing crime in the city. The People’s Advocacy Institution is taking the lead on the plan. Leaders shared what they’re hoping to see this summer. While describing violence is as a “disease” that is infecting a community, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDES to host re-entry job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) will host the 2022 Mississippi Re-Entry Job Fair on Wednesday, June 22. The job fair will be held at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to: Dress for success Be prepared for on-site […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fondren Live celebrates Alzheimer’s Awareness

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fondren Live is celebrated on the first Thursday of the month. In June, the neighborhood plans to go purple in support of Alzheimers’s Awareness. Leaders of the Fondren Renaissance Foundation (FRF) and the Alzheimer’s Association of Mississippi (AAM) wanted to bring awareness to neighbors of the Jackson community. Robert St. John, […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
WJTV 12

Willie Nelson concert in Brandon canceled

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Willie Nelson Family Band performance scheduled for Friday, June 17 at Brandon Amphitheater has been canceled. Venue staff said the show was canceled due to a scheduling conflict. They said all ticket refunds will be available at point of purchase. The show was previously postponed due to a positive COVID-19 […]
umc.edu

SHRP Dean retires to accept dream job: full-time grandmother of six

Dr. Jessica Bailey’s dad could not have imagined what his career advice would mean for his daughter. He’d insisted that she pursue “this new career opportunity for women” called medical record administration, now known as health informatics and information management. So she did. As a 10th...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Canton to host job fair on June 8

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Canton will host a job fair on June 8, 2022. The event will be held at the Canton Multipurpose Complex from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The job fair will be open to the public. The follow businesses will be at the event: Amazon City of Canton Fire […]
WJTV 12

Health system in south Mississippi seeks sale or merger

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A publicly owned health system with three hospitals and more than 30 clinics in south Mississippi intends to put itself up for sale or try to merge with another health system. Trustees of the Singing River Health System announced Wednesday that they had voted to make the move. A sale or […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy