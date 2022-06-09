ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Oswego Cinema 7 06/03/2022 - 06/09/2022

iheartoswego.com
 3 days ago

Bad Guys (PG), Bob's Burgers Movie (PG-13), Doctor...

www.iheartoswego.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

Worlds Largest Wizard of Oz Festival Celebrating 45 Years in Central NY

No Toto, you aren't in Kansas anymore. The longest running Wizard of Oz Festival returns to Central New York for a huge celebration. Take a walk down the "Yellow Brick Road" and head straight to the 45th Annual Oz-Stravaganza Festival in Chittenango, New York. It's the largest and longest running Wizard of Oz themed festival in the world, celebrating the birthplace of Lyman Frank Baum, the man who started it all.
CHITTENANGO, NY
localsyr.com

The 45th Annual Oz-Stravaganza is Set for This Weekend

This year marks the 45th annual Oz-Stravaganza, one of the nation’s biggest celebrations of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. It’s all happening in Chittenango, the birthplace of the novel’s author L. Frank Baum. Betty Ann Bruno, who played a child munchkin in the original Wizard of Oz...
CHITTENANGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

June 15th Deadline For Aspiring Playwrights

The Oswego Players, Inc. are accepting one-act scripts for the Donald J. McCann Memorial Play Writing Contest until Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The contest is FREE and open to anyone 18 years or older who lives in the following counties: Cortland, Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego. Cash prizes will be awarded...
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego, NY
Entertainment
City
Oswego, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Charlie

Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. If Charlie’s life was a movie, it would be “Groundhog Day.” He came to the shelter several years ago when he was surrendered by his owner. He was adopted for three years, but now he finds himself back at the shelter through no fault of his own.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Extraordinary Talent of the Week: Alexa Rose Battaglia

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s talent feels fortunate to have been introduced to music in kindergarten at Manlius Pebble Hill. Now at the age of 14, she values her time with the Symphoria Young Artist Orchestra. Alexa also plays in a quartet with other musicians from the...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oswego Cinema
cnycentral.com

'The Wild' Animal Park opening four new Africa exhibits

Chittenango, NY — "The Wild' zoo in Chittenango is unveiling four new exhibits on Saturday. The new exhibits will feature animals from Africa including the Southern Ground Hornbill, the Warthog, Lemurs, and the Albino African Porcupine. The zoo has been preparing the exhibits for nine months. According to a spokesperson for the park, each new exhibit is constructed with a modern, natural zoo environment and built with the guest and animals' experience front in mind.
CHITTENANGO, NY
myfox28columbus.com

Actor Richard Gere celebrates father's 100th birthday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — Actor Richard Gere was in New York over the long Memorial Day weekend to celebrate a special birthday. It wasn't his birthday, but rather his father's. Pastabilities in Syracuse, New York was where Gere and his family celebrated the milestone event. The downtown restaurant posted...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Donald R. Ingison Jr. – June 1, 2022

Donald R. Ingison Jr., 74, born on Jan 19, 1948, of Pulaski, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2022, with his family by his side. Don was the son of the late Doris J. (Walter) Ingison and Donald Ingison Sr. Don retired from the Palermo Highway Department. Donald met his...
PULASKI, NY
WIBX 950

Vernon Downs Hosting Legendary Rock Band for CNY Food Bank Benefit

On June 30th, Vernon Downs will host a benefit concert for the Food Bank of Central New York, and a huge name in the Southern rock world will be helping them do it. The Marshall Tucker Band will be making a stop in Central New York as part of their 50th anniversary tour. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and are just $20 apiece. Proceeds from all sales will go to the Food Bank of Central New York.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
localsyr.com

Oswego’s new ‘Social District’ starts, allowing outdoor alcohol

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The previously announced ‘Social District’ in Downtown Oswego kicks off today until October 1. The area allows customers to have alcohol in outdoor areas and take drinks form bars and restaurants into other businesses. The to-go drinks must be in the approved ‘Social District’ cups. The full extent of the open container ordinance isn’t lifted, so alcohol in bottles, cans, or other at-home containers are not permitted.
OSWEGO, NY
WIBX 950

Where to Pick Freshest Strawberries in Central New York Fields

Now that June has arrived, it's almost strawberry season time in Central New York. A number of farms and berry patches are getting ready to open U-pick fields for the season. From strawberry pie and cobbler to strawberry shortcakes and milkshakes, there are so many options for the juicy fruit. You can even freeze them to enjoy all winter long.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

See The Upstate NY Town That Is The Birthplace of Memorial Day

Honoring America's fallen heroes is a tradition that started right here in Upstate New York. Memorial Day has been recognized as a national holiday since 1971, when the last Monday in May was designated as the official day the United States would honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation and freedom.
WATERLOO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton 12-year-old organizing spaghetti dinner for Ukraine

Joan Overton, a 12-year-old girl from Fulton, is organizing a spaghetti dinner event to raise funds for the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Polish Home in Fulton at noon. Joan has been an active member of the local community for...
FULTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy