Oswego Cinema 7 06/03/2022 - 06/09/2022

No Toto, you aren't in Kansas anymore. The longest running Wizard of Oz Festival returns to Central New York for a huge celebration. Take a walk down the "Yellow Brick Road" and head straight to the 45th Annual Oz-Stravaganza Festival in Chittenango, New York. It's the largest and longest running Wizard of Oz themed festival in the world, celebrating the birthplace of Lyman Frank Baum, the man who started it all.
The Oswego Players, Inc. are accepting one-act scripts for the Donald J. McCann Memorial Play Writing Contest until Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The contest is FREE and open to anyone 18 years or older who lives in the following counties: Cortland, Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego. Cash prizes will be awarded...
With the summer season approaching, the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango will be opening its 12th season with four new exhibits this weekend. Park officials say the new exhibits will debut for visitors, each constructed with a modern, natural zoo environment and built with the guests and animals’ experiences in mind.
Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. If Charlie’s life was a movie, it would be “Groundhog Day.” He came to the shelter several years ago when he was surrendered by his owner. He was adopted for three years, but now he finds himself back at the shelter through no fault of his own.
The Taste of Syracuse is returning for the first time since 2019 and will be taking over the streets surrounding Clinton Square all weekend with over 75 different food vendors to choose from. All the fun starts with the first concert at noon on Friday. There will be plenty of...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s talent feels fortunate to have been introduced to music in kindergarten at Manlius Pebble Hill. Now at the age of 14, she values her time with the Symphoria Young Artist Orchestra. Alexa also plays in a quartet with other musicians from the...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — Actor Richard Gere was in New York over the long Memorial Day weekend to celebrate a special birthday. It wasn't his birthday, but rather his father's. Pastabilities in Syracuse, New York was where Gere and his family celebrated the milestone event. The downtown restaurant posted...
Donald R. Ingison Jr., 74, born on Jan 19, 1948, of Pulaski, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2022, with his family by his side. Don was the son of the late Doris J. (Walter) Ingison and Donald Ingison Sr. Don retired from the Palermo Highway Department. Donald met his...
On June 30th, Vernon Downs will host a benefit concert for the Food Bank of Central New York, and a huge name in the Southern rock world will be helping them do it. The Marshall Tucker Band will be making a stop in Central New York as part of their 50th anniversary tour. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and are just $20 apiece. Proceeds from all sales will go to the Food Bank of Central New York.
Limp Lizard and Friends will feature six different food trucks all in one location – the Limp Lizard parking lot! The event featured much success in 2021, and this year, it’s back for more!. Not only will the party be a fun time to enjoy some delicious food,...
Cicero, N.Y. — The former Borio’s Restaurant on Oneida Lake, which was sold and renamed Stone’s Lakeside last year, has closed with no indication of when or if it will reopen. The restaurant has been shut for weeks due to what its web site and Facebook page...
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The previously announced ‘Social District’ in Downtown Oswego kicks off today until October 1. The area allows customers to have alcohol in outdoor areas and take drinks form bars and restaurants into other businesses. The to-go drinks must be in the approved ‘Social District’ cups. The full extent of the open container ordinance isn’t lifted, so alcohol in bottles, cans, or other at-home containers are not permitted.
Now that June has arrived, it's almost strawberry season time in Central New York. A number of farms and berry patches are getting ready to open U-pick fields for the season. From strawberry pie and cobbler to strawberry shortcakes and milkshakes, there are so many options for the juicy fruit. You can even freeze them to enjoy all winter long.
Honoring America's fallen heroes is a tradition that started right here in Upstate New York. Memorial Day has been recognized as a national holiday since 1971, when the last Monday in May was designated as the official day the United States would honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation and freedom.
Last week, 34 new businesses filed to conduct operations in Central New York. Twenty-eight were filed in Onondaga County and six were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. The businesses include a karaoke DJ and two marketing businesses. One business filed to cease operations in Cayuga County. Here’s a list...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — If you’re driving through the downtown Syracuse area on Friday and Saturday and see thousands of hungry people slamming down some of Central New York’s most popular dishes, park your car and join them. "We're ready, it's been a long two years, it feels...
Joan Overton, a 12-year-old girl from Fulton, is organizing a spaghetti dinner event to raise funds for the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Polish Home in Fulton at noon. Joan has been an active member of the local community for...
