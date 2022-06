Buffalo’s “FCS game” of the year and home opener will come against one of the more dangerous FCS teams that few FBS fan bases really talk about. UB first played Holy Cross in 1923, and played them nearly every year in the 1960’s, culminating with the program's last win in 1970, televised on ABC no less, before shuttering the football program for nearly a decade.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO