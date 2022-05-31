ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Sits against lefty

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Dickerson is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, John Denton of MLB.com reports. The...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Cardinals: This trade with rival Pirates could help fix rotation woes

The St. Louis Cardinals are a trade or two away from fixing their starting rotation, and it should all start with Jose Quintana. The Pirates, despite some signs of life in this early season, remain several years away from contention (if you can call it that). Ben Cherington has rebuilt Pittsburgh’s farm system into one of the best in baseball, and will be looking to add to said system at the deadline this year with a few savvy moves.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

8-Time MLB All-Star Infielder Expected To Be Released

Robinson Cano's brief stop with the San Diego Padres is expected to end. According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Padres are expected to ask Cano to accept a minor-league option on Thursday. The 39-year-old second baseman would likely decline, making him a free agent a month after getting cut by the New York Mets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright gets brutally honest on Albert Pujols’s clutch walk-off vs. Padres

The St. Louis Cardinals narrowly escaped with a 3-2 home victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. The Cardinals led 2-0 for most of the game before surrendering 2 runs in the 8th inning. The 2 runs in the 8th spoiled a spectacular 7 inning performance from Adam Wainwright that saw the veteran strikeout 10 batters. However, Albert Pujols got the job done with a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

New York Mets Shortstop Francisco Lindor Wins NL Player of Week

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has been on a torrid stretch at the plate lately - and on Tuesday he was recognized for his recent hot hitting. Lindor was named National League Player of the Week for slashing .348/.407/.870 with two home runs, two doubles, two triples, 10 runs scored and 14 RBIs from May 23 through 29.
MLB
FOX Sports

Mets play the Dodgers after Nido's 4-hit game

LINE: Dodgers -170, Mets +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after Tomas Nido had four hits on Wednesday in a 5-0 win over the Nationals. Los Angeles has a 15-8 record at home and a 33-17 record overall....
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto heads to Dodgers' bench on Thursday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Thursday's contest against the New York Mets. Alberto will sit after Justin Turner and Edwin Rios were chosen as Thursday's starting third baseman and designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 49 batted balls this season, Alberto has recorded a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks good again Tuesday

Fulmer pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in the Tigers' 4-0 win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. It wasn't a save situation, but Fulmer still effectively shut the door on Minnesota, needing just 10 pitches to retire the side. The righty is behind Gregory Soto in the pecking order for saves at the moment, though he's pitched well with a 2.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 18.2 innings this season. Fulmer did have 14 saves a season ago, so it's possible he gets a look in the closer role at some point if Soto stumbles, though the latter has also looked good with a 2.16 ERA and nine saves in 10 chances.
MLB
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios hitting fifth for Dodgers on Thursday

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Edwin Rios is starting in Thursday's contest against the New York Mets. Rios will bat in the designated hitting spot after Justin Turner was shifted to third base and Hanser Alberto was given the night off. numberFire's models project Rios to score 8.3 FanDuel points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Three RBI in afternoon game

Cooper went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a 14-1 win over the Rockies in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. The Marlins teed off on Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela -- Cooper was one of five Miami hitters to log three hits. The 31-year-old also started in the nightcap, but he went 0-for-2 before Nick Fortes replaced him as the designated hitter. Cooper is up to a .282/.361/.429 slash line with three home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple in 45 contests this year.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Colts' Rodrigo Blankenship: In offseason battle

Blankenship (hip) is expected to compete with Jake Verity for the Colts' kicking job during OTAs and training camp, Kevin Hickey of USA Today reports. Blankenship has held Indianapolis' starting kicker duties over the past two seasons when healthy, but he played just five games in 2021 before being placed on injured reserve with a hip injury in November. He ultimately converted 11 of 14 field-goals attempts and missed one extra-point attempt in 2021. Blankenship was relatively consistent in his rookie season with the Colts, and if healthy, he'll be the favorite to retain the kicking job.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Suffers quad strain

Naquin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with a strained left quadriceps, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Naquin went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the outfield for the bottom of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Luis Rengifo: Getting regular work at keystone

Rengifo will start at second base and bat fifth in Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. He'll be included in the lineup for the 12th game in a row and may have supplanted Tyler Wade as the Angels' preferred option at the keystone even once Anthony Rendon (wrist) returns from the injured list and Wade no longer has a path to playing time at third base. While starting the previous 11 contests, Rengifo has slashed .295/.340/.409 with a home run and a stolen base.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Heads to bench Tuesday

Santana is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. With the Royals giving Whit Merrifield a day out of the field and having him serve as the team's designated hitter, Santana will retreat to the bench while Hunter Dozier covers first base. Santana's move to the bench comes after he went 1-for-18 with three walks against five strikeouts in the Royals' last five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Expected back Friday

Gorman (back) is feeling "fine" and was held out of the lineup Thursday against the Cubs in hopes of being able to return at full strength Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Gorman went through batting practice but was held out of the lineup and was not used...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Dazzles in win Wednesday

Skubal (4-2) tossed seven scoreless innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Twins. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out six. The 20-30 Tigers aren't garnering a lot of buzz, but Skubal is certainly worthy of attention at the moment. The lefty now has a sparkling 2.15 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 61 strikeouts across 58.2 innings. Skubal showed signs of a breakout last season, especially with his 164 strikeouts across 149.1 innings, but the 25-year-old has taken it to another level in 2022. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Pirates.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Kyle Farmer: Homers, swipes bag in win

Farmer went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in an 8-1 win Thursday over Washington. After being retired in his first two plate appearances, Farmer hit safely in his final two at-bats. He capped off the scoring in the five-run seventh inning with a three-run homer off Josh Rogers. The 31-year-old has been on a tear lately, hitting .452/.489/.810 over his last 12 contests.
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Rodgers' 3-homer game gives Rockies DH split with Marlins

DENVER -- — Brendan Rodgers hit three home runs, including a two-run walkoff drive in the 10th inning, to help the Colorado Rockies beat the Miami Marlins 13-12 on Wednesday night for a doubleheader split. Rodgers, who had a one-out ninth-inning double in Miami’s 14-1 rout in the first...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Not starting Wednesday

Rios isn't starting Wednesday against the Pirates. Rios started in the last 10 games and hit .250 with three homers, five runs, five RBI and four walks. Justin Turner will serve as the designated hitter while Hanser Alberto starts at third base Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

