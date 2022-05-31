United Way chosen to facilitate TANF Grant

Teresa Copeland serves as director of payer contracting and surgical services at Knoxville-based OrthoTennessee. Ms. Copeland will serve on the panels "Prior Authorizations, Denials and More: Big Payer Trends in Spine and Orthopedics" and "How to Build a Sustainable ASC Budget When the Future is Uncertain" at Becker's 19th Annual Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place in Chicago from June 16-18.
