Knoxville, TN

United Way chosen to facilitate TANF Grant

WATE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Bill Lee announced the effort to help low-income families...

www.wate.com

WJHL

Local DCS offices and Isaiah 1:17 Houses at capacity

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Northeast Tennessee is in desperate need of foster care families. The Department of Children’s Services is at capacity to the point where caseworkers are having to stay overnight with children in the office. “Last night here in Greene County we had six females that slept at the DCS office on air […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Hamblen County granted $1.83 million for expansion project, local museum

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — $1.83 million in state funding has been secured for improvements in Hamblen County. Representative Rick Eldridge (R-Morristown), Representative Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) and Senator Steve Southerland (R-Morristown) made the announcement on Thursday, June 2. $1.75 million will go towards Morristown Utility System to relocate utilities for...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Knox homeless numbers skyrocket

It’s been obvious for some time now that the number of homeless people living on the streets of Knoxville has skyrocketed. Even so, the statistics made public Tuesday were shocking. There were 1,178 homeless people in Knoxville and Knox County on the day when the annual census was recorded...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New data reveals homelessness could be increasing in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New data from the City of Knoxville seems to show that homelessness is increasing in Knoxville. Each year, officials run a point-in-time (PIT) survey to gauge how many people are experiencing homelessness in the city, on a certain night. Altogether, the survey counted that 373 people...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Loudon County doctor’s license revoked for overprescribing opioids

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners has permanently revoked the license of a Loudon County doctor who was put on probation in 2016 for overprescribing opioids. The board permanently revoked the medical license of Dr. Peter Stimpson, and ordered him to pay $1,000 in fines and to pay costs of prosecuting […]
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Developer looking to build new ‘town’ in Powell

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Farmland continues to be eyed for development in Knox County. Planning commissioners will soon discuss a concept plan to build more than 1,100 dwellings off West Emory Road. The project includes apartments, homes, retail and green space. New life could be brought to the old Bell’s Farm. “Right now, we’re just […]
POWELL, TN
WBIR

Tennessee turns 226 today! Here are some Volunteer State facts to know

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee is celebrating 226 years of statehood!. Before the Revolutionary War, the British set aside the land that would become Tennessee for Native Americans, but people in Virginia and North Carolina illegally settled the land before it was a state, causing years of conflict and war with the Native Americans. The settlers also complained the state wasn't protecting them.
TENNESSEE STATE
wmot.org

Tennessee coal ash workers dying as lawsuit over illnesses drags on

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Workers who cleaned up the 2008 Kingston, Tennessee, coal ash spill spent years working in conditions that they believe made them sick. The first worker lawsuits were filed against cleanup contractor Jacobs Engineering in 2013. But nearly a decade later, not a single case has made it through the court system.
KINGSTON, TN
WATE

TVA Lineman Rodeo coming to Sevierville

Linemen from throughout Tennessee are heading to Sevierville for the 2022 Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo. The event is meant to create pride in the trade and foster kinship between participants and attendees.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Introduction to Disc Golf with Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Craig Price, the director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Morristown gives us an introduction to Disc Golf ahead of their championship tournament this weekend. Morristown in Hamblen county are putting themselves on the map as the Disc Golf capital of Tennessee. This...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Power restored to thousands after BrightRidge outages

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several outages in Washington County, Tennessee left thousands of BrightRidge customers temporarily without power. Earlier Wednesday, BrightRidge reported more than 10,000 customers in several communities were experiencing outages. However, as of 2 p.m., most customers had power restored with only 38 still without. News Channel 11 reached out to BrightRidge […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Lincoln Memorial University to host free dental clinic in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A regional university is partnering with local nonprofits to help provide free dental care next week. According to a press release from Lincoln Memorial University (LMU), volunteers from Appalachian Miles for Smiles (AMFS) and the Health Wagon will join forces at the Kingsport Farmers Market on June 6 and 7. AMFS […]
KINGSPORT, TN
beckersasc.com

A director at OrthoTennessee's top 5 daily challenges

Teresa Copeland serves as director of payer contracting and surgical services at Knoxville-based OrthoTennessee. Ms. Copeland will serve on the panels "Prior Authorizations, Denials and More: Big Payer Trends in Spine and Orthopedics" and "How to Build a Sustainable ASC Budget When the Future is Uncertain" at Becker's 19th Annual Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC Conference. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place in Chicago from June 16-18.
CHICAGO, IL

Community Policy