ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Homeless numbers on the rise in Cumberland County, annual count finds

By Michael Futch, CityView Today
Up and Coming Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCumberland County’s homeless population rose by 178 from 2020 to 2022, according to an annual count of people who live on the streets and those living in homeless shelters. The 2021 count, which was restricted to people in emergency shelters because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was 54. The...

www.upandcomingweekly.com

Comments / 3

cat
2d ago

i sire am not surprised. The cost of rent is astronomical and the resources are non existent even before covid to help families.

Reply
2
Related
Laurinburg Exchange

Scotland County welcomes new health director

LAURINBURG — Scotland County welcomed a new health director on Wednesday. Amanda Deaver, a native of Bennettsville, S.C., was sworn in as the new health director by Clerk to the Board of Commissioners, Jason Robinson. Deaver takes over for Dr. Elisha Caldwell who left the health department to pursue...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville program aims to support homebuyers

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A few new resources, including classes and workshops, can be accessed by Fayetteville residents looking for help to ease the homebuying process. Classes of the enhanced First Time Homebuyer Workshop program are held on the fourth Saturday of each month, the next being on June 25. These resources are provided as a partnership between the City of Fayetteville and Kingdom Community Development Corporation staff.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
newsfromthestates.com

Living in his car, then a one-star motel, Goldsboro man who survived Hurricane Matthew gets little relief from state

Man’s advocate says NCORR ignored requests for emergency repairs. [Editor’s note: This is among several Policy Watch profiles of homeowners who remain displaced from Hurricane Matthew, which devastated parts of North Carolina in October 2016. These personal stories are part of Policy Watch’s ongoing investigation into the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency, which has mishandled the RebuildNC program. Five and half years after the storm hit, hundreds of households, equivalent to thousands of people, still do not have permanent homes; they are living in motels, travel trailers, with relatives, or even in their damaged houses. For each profile, Policy Watch has given residents the option of using their full names, partial names or no name at all, depending on their comfort level.]
GOLDSBORO, NC
Bladen Journal

Joint local effort leads to 29 citations given

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office partnered with other law enforcement agencies in the region to hold a traffic-checking stop on Thursday along Tarheel Road near the Robeson County line, and the result was numerous citations given. The effort is part of a mutual aid agreement with...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cumberland County, NC
Society
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Society
County
Cumberland County, NC
country1037fm.com

A North Carolina Town Named Among The Worst In The Nation To Raise A Family

Moving is just a part of life and if you have a family, it is especially critical to find a decent location to settle down and make it your home. Wallethub has tried to ease the burden to find the best and worst cities in the nation by looking at dozens of metrics across five categories.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Land war brews between Bladen County electioneers and property owner

BLADEN COUNTY (WWAY) — A controversy is brewing in Bladen County involving a property owner, the Bladen County Board of Elections, and Elizabethtown Police Department. Laura Domingoes owns two plots of land in Bladen County, a lot her home sits on, and an adjoining empty lot that sits between her home and the Bladen County Board of Elections. Domingoes says the whole controversy started when electioneers and volunteers set up signs and tents on her private property around early voting.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Persons#Homelessness#Transitional Housing#Volunteers
cbs17

Fayetteville man pleads guilty to kidnapping South Carolina pastor

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of kidnapping a Florence pastor in December pleaded guilty Thursday to kidnapping and carjacking in federal court, according to Derek Shoemake with the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina. Joseph Allen Wright, 39, of Fayetteville pleaded guilty...
FLORENCE, SC
WITN

Out at dinner, Nash County teen saves restaurant employee’s life

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - What started out as a completely normal family dinner in early May soon turned into a test of skill and bravery for one Nash County student. When gunshots flew across a Chili’s restaurant in Rocky Mount on May 6th, 17-year-old Mariah Poland did what most people couldn’t: she sprung into action to save a life.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WCNC

State data: One NC county seeing high spread of COVID-19 again, cases climb again

RALEIGH, N.C. — About 5,000 more cases of COVID-19 were reported this week in North Carolina, along with a slight increase in hospital admissions. Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) revealed 28,369 cases were reported on June 1. The previous week, nearly 24,000 cases were reported. Additionally, this week saw 734 COVID hospital admissions, up from 643 last week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville homeless count up 75% from 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)- Every year, Cumberland County’s Community Development counts the homeless population during their Point in Time count. A preliminary report found the number of homeless people in the county is up 75 percent from 2020’s count. Cumberland County Community Development, partner agencies and 68 volunteers conducted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
FOX8 News

Attorney General Josh Stein announces $2.1 Million health care settlement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Healthkeeperz, Inc., a Pembroke behavioral health care provider has reached a settlement for allegations of violating the False Claims Act, according to Attorney General Josh Stein. Healthkeeperz, Inc. allegedly violated the False Claims Act by billing claims that were not reimbursable to Medicaid programs. “When health care providers cheat the Medicaid […]
HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

A 2-acre solar farm floating on a lake will help power Fort Bragg

A new two-acre solar farm is floating atop the 60-acre Big Muddy Lake at Camp Mackall, a special forces training camp near Fort Bragg. Installing solar panels is nothing new for the U.S. Army, but floating them on a lake is a first for the Department of Defense, according to Audrey Oxendine, the chief of energy and utilities for Fort Bragg.
FORT BRAGG, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Gunshot victim airlifted in Southern Pines

A man was airlifted to a trauma center on Wednesday night after suffering a gunshot wound in Southern Pines. The shooting took place at a residence in the 400 block of West Connecticut Avenue around 9 p.m. Once the residence was secured by law enforcement, EMS proceeded to the scene...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WBTW News13

4 charged in Scotland County drug bust

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Four people were charged after a drug bust Thursday in Scotland County, according to the sheriff’s office. George Pipkin, 57, 31-year-old Frances Chavis, 46-year-old Randy Berry, and 44-year-old James Seals were all arrested on various drug charges, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies conducted a search warrant at a home […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Child charged in school threat at Bethel Elementary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has charged a juvenile for their role in a threat that was investigated at Bethel Elementary School on May 26. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the child, who was not identified, was charged with one count of communicating a threat of mass violence […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy