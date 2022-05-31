ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Robinson Grand announces daytime summer movies for kids

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will be hosting two daytime summer movies for kids coming to downtown Clarksburg. PAW Patrol: The Movie will be shown on Wednesday, June 29 at 11:00 a.m., and Cars will be shown...

