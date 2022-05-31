ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Blair County 911 center celebrates 25 years of service

By Courtney Murphy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192Ao7_0fwBeRcc00

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– The Blair County 911 dispatch center celebrated 25 years of service Tuesday afternoon by showcasing their new communications room.

The center began operations on January 2, 1997, at the same location on Fourth Ave. The center continuously improved to better services Blair County residents through the years.

The upgrade to the room cost one million dollars, aiming to keep up with the constant technology advancement. Blair County EMA Director Mark Taylor said that the improvement comes through multiple forms of communication, including phone, radio, computer-aided dispatch, and geographical systems.

“We’re located right here in Downtown Altoona, so we have to make sure we got our security stuff in place,” Taylor said. “But everything we build into this system is going to hold us off for years. We’re still going to have changes to make, but we’re able to keep up with them.”

Police search for missing Bedford County veteran

Blair County 911 comprises one manager, three supervisors, and 32 telecommunicators. They handled all calls from Blair County and served as a backup to Bedford and Huntingdon counties.

Additionally, they dedicated the room to their late employee Carla Dosh, who worked as a dispatcher for 22 years. Taylor described Dosh as a hard worker devoted to her job of saving lives and constantly adapting to the new technology.

“She was an honor to work with; I have never seen anyone so driven in my life,” Taylor said. “The compassion for serving others through 911 and taking care of the people in this room and of course the fire, ems answering the calls. That was her life.”

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

In 2021, the center serviced 87,671 calls.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wpsu.org

Centre County YMCA opens new farm in West Decatur to help fight hunger

The Centre County YMCA is starting a farm to add to its anti-hunger efforts in West Decatur, just over the line into Clearfield County. YMCA Anti-Hunger Program Director Mel Curtis said they just started plowing the fields and tilling the new farm about nine miles west of Philipsburg. Curtis said having fresh fruits and vegetables will be a great new addition to the YMCA’s anti-hunger initiatives.
WEST DECATUR, PA
WTAJ

Annual Juneteenth celebration coming Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The 13 annual Juneteenth celebration in Huntingdon County is just weeks away. The event will take place from noon until 6 p.m. On Saturday, June 18th at Portstown Park. and is open to all community members. Juneteenth celebrates the day, June 19, 1865, when slaves in Texas were informed of their […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Smith Transport in Roaring Spring sold for over $170M

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heartland Express announced Wednesday that they acquired 100 percent of the equity of dry van truckload carrier Smith Transport and related entities (“Smith”). It’s reported Heartland Express is one of North America’s largest and most profitable truckload transportation companies. Chairman, President and CEO of Heartland Express Michael Gerdin said the […]
WTAJ

Rutter’s location conditionally approved in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Tuesday, a controversial location for a Rutter’s gas station and store was conditionally approved in Huntingdon County. Smithfield Township Code Enforcement Officer, Ed Habbershon, said many steps need to be taken before the project can break ground. “This is just the first part of this project,” Habbershon said. “There’s […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntingdon, PA
City
Altoona, PA
Altoona, PA
Sports
Blair County, PA
Sports
County
Blair County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Blair County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Altoona, PA
Government
WTAJ

Mosquito spraying event scheduled in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Centre County Mosquito Disease Control (MDC) Program announced they will be performing a mosquito control spraying on Friday, June 3. The mosquito control spraying is planned for Patton Township late Friday evening. The spraying will be a truck-mounted, ultra-low volume of mosquito control. So far this year, a high […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

I-80 Upcoming Ramp Closures in Jefferson and Clarion Counties

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting the public about upcoming ramp closures for milling and paving on I-80 in Clarion and Jefferson Counties. For this weekend’s closures in Clarion County, the Exit 60: Shippenville Eastbound on ramp only will be closed all day...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Free movie night, yoga & more this summer in Blair County

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Memorial Day might be considered the “kick-off” to our summer and The Blair County Historical Society(BCHS) plans to keep it rolling through the end of August with various family-friendly events around the area. Free family movies, that’s right, they said free, yoga on the lawn, and even some great lectures are […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DCNR to hold programs for Pa. Native Species Day at Parker Dam State Park

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources (DCNR) has announced a schedule of programs coming to Parker Dam State Park later in June involving rattlesnakes and even learn how to make a fire without matches. Starting on Friday, June 17, otherwise known as Pennsylvania Native Species Day, at 2 p.m. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Geographical#Local News#Blair County 911 Center
WTAJ

Free shredding event coming to Bellefonte

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A free community shredding event on is coming to Bellefonte later in June. On Saturday, June 11, the free shredding event will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority. Items should be placed in the trunk or truck bed of the vehicle […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Delgrosso’s holding basket fundraiser for longtime employee

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Delgrosso’s is holding a basket raffle fundraiser to help a longtime employee with medical bills. Folks can purchase a set of 25 tickets for five dollars at the sauce plant next to the water park Monday through Friday. Tickets can be placed in 48 different baskets donated by employees. Director of Food […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bridge replacement begins in Clearfield County on June 1

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that bridge replacement work will start on June 1. The bridge is located on Route 3005 (St. Lawrence Road) in Ivrona, which spans South Witmer Run. The bridge replacement will upgrade its rating from poor to good and is also removing its “One […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

How to manage spotted lanternfly spread in Central PA

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The invasive species, spotted lanternfly, has spread to 45 counties in Pennsylvania since it was discovered in Berks County in 2014. “The damage that spotted lanternfly inflicts is that it feeds on plants using piercing, sucking mouth parts,” said Molly Sturniolo, master gardener coordinator for Penn State Extension in Centre […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Rangers commemorate Johnstown Flood 133rd anniversary

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tuesday, May 31, marked the 133rd anniversary of the Great Johnstown Flood of 1889 — a disaster that took the lives of 2,209 people. On May 31, 1889, the South Fork Dam failed after significant rainfall combined with a reduced spillway capacity. The failure sent 20 million tons, or 3.6 […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Rotary Club donates over $26K to local organizations

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fourteen local non-profit organizations received over $26,000 from the Altoona Rotary Club Tuesday from a fund raising event. The Rotary Club held their annual Grapes For Good event earlier this year and donated the proceeds to the local organizations. Club President Traci Naugle presented checks to the following organizations Tuesday at […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Defense manufacturer business opens its doors in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) officially opened its new headquarters along Scalp Avenue Wednesday. The NCDMM was founded in 2003 and is committed to revitalizing the nation’s defense manufacturing industry to ensure the U.S. warfighter always has a superior advantage. They help improve quality, reduce cost […]
WTAJ

Shot fired in Somerset County lands 1 man in jail

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after he reportedly fired a shot inside a Conemaugh Township home, though he gave conflicting stories about what happened. On Wednesday, June 1, Conemaugh Township police were sent to the 400 block of Ligonier Pike for a report of a shot fired inside a home […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Blair Type 1 Diabetes Foundation to host money raffle

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair Type 1 Diabetes Foundation is hosting their first money raffle. In addition to $4,000 being up for grabs, there will also be 50/50s, small games of chance and a basket raffle. The cost for a ticket is $100 and that includes two adults who are 21 or older, […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona to host money raffle to fight incurable disease

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Blair Type 1 Diabetes Foundation is hosting its first-ever money raffle next Friday night, June 10 from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Swiss Club in efforts to raise money for cure-based research. Guests will have a chance to win a grand prize of $4,000 in addition to 50/50s, small […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Students parade to Somerset Area High School on tractors

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another year of the annual tractor to school day kicked off at the Somerset Area High School Tuesday. On May 31 starting at 6:45 a.m., students and teachers met at the Summit Diner for breakfast where the tractors gathered. Then, the Somerset Borough Police Department escorted the students and their […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

Somerset Co. church burglar broke window, made hot chocolate: Police

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after someone reportedly broke into a church through a basement window and then made coffee and hot chocolate before leaving. The break-in happened at Harnedsville United Methodist Church in Confluence just after 12:30 a.m. Monday night into Tuesday morning, May 30. It’s reported by state police […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy