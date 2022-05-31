Behind the Late-Night Shift at Denver’s Last 24-Hour Diner

On a sunny Friday morning in April, a mother-daughter duo walk up to an open window at Kobe An in LoHi on the corner of West 34th Avenue and Osage Street. While the Japanese restaurant and bar is open six days a week for dinner, there’s a new business operating out of the space in the daytime: Squeeze Juicery. The two gush at the sight of the shop, which reopened in April after a winter hiatus. “We’ve been waiting and waiting,” the daughter says to Brendan Fung, the 31-year-old Denverite behind Squeeze’s counter. “I drove by last week and saw it was open and told my mom immediately you were back!”

DENVER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO