Behind the Late-Night Shift at Denver’s Last 24-Hour Diner

By Fiona Murphy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiz Contos met her husband Pete at a Greek Orthodox church on the corner of Denver’s Sixth and Pennsylvania streets in the 1950s. After he saw her for the first time, Pete told a friend that one day she would be his wife. He was right. In 1959,...

Meet the Man Behind Denver’s First Walk-Up Juice Window

On a sunny Friday morning in April, a mother-daughter duo walk up to an open window at Kobe An in LoHi on the corner of West 34th Avenue and Osage Street. While the Japanese restaurant and bar is open six days a week for dinner, there’s a new business operating out of the space in the daytime: Squeeze Juicery. The two gush at the sight of the shop, which reopened in April after a winter hiatus. “We’ve been waiting and waiting,” the daughter says to Brendan Fung, the 31-year-old Denverite behind Squeeze’s counter. “I drove by last week and saw it was open and told my mom immediately you were back!”
Denver After Dark: best drag and burlesque shows

Editor’s note: Throughout the summer, RED’s Denver After Dark series will look at fun nocturnal activities in and around the Mile High City. In the past couple of decades, Denver’s LGBTQ+ and sex-positive communities have blossomed from the occasional underground bar to vibrant and inclusive spaces for all, including queer, trans and gender-nonconforming folks.
Things to do in Denver this weekend, June 3-5

With farmer’s markets, Tacolandia, a beer festival and several art walks, this weekend is sure to be a good one. The Five Points Jazz Festival also returns in-person this year with 11 stages along Welton Street. Read on for more weekend happenings!. Notes: Events with an * are taking...
Dig Into June – What to Eat and Drink in Denver This Month

Welcome back to our monthly Dig Into Denver series. At the beginning of each month, we deliver a food and beverage-based itinerary for the best ways to eat and drink your way through the city — including what’s recently opened and what’s worth celebrating for no reason at all.
A Super Rare Black Fox Was Just Spotted In A Denver Neighborhood

Foxes are adorable. Sure, they can be a royal pain in the you know what for many people and their pets but there's no denying their extremely high level of cuteness. Recently, a fox was spotted in the middle of a populated Denver neighborhood and while that's not entirely uncommon, the color of this fox was, because it was a black fox.
Good Eats: Where to Find the Best Donuts in Colorado

A few donut shops in Colorado have been named the best of the best. According to Yelp's 2022 list of the Top 100 US Donut Shops, there are 3 shops in Colorado that reign supreme when it comes to making donuts. Coloradans Are Healthy, But We Enjoy Sweets. Worldpopulationreview reports...
4 Places to Feast on European Fare in the Denver Metro Area

Not long after Cezary Grosfeld moved to Denver from his native Lomza, Poland, in 2005, he started selling pierogies—classic Polish dumplings stuffed with ingredients such as earthy spinach and feta and tangy sauerkraut and mushrooms—at local farmers’ markets. Their popularity led Grosfeld to open Pierogies Factory’s first fast-casual, brick-and-mortar outpost in Wheat Ridge in 2015; a Littleton location launched in January. Visit the new bare-bones, yellow-walled space to sample the soft potato- and farmers’-cheese-filled pierogies, topped with velvety sour cream and caramelized onions. The menu also sports Eastern European specialties such as bigos, a gently sweet and zesty hunter’s stew made with sauerkraut, shredded red cabbage, and slow-cooked ground pork.
This Is The Highest-Rated Breakfast Restaurant In Denver

Denver is full of breakfast restaurants ready to serve you french toast, omelets, mimosas, and all kinds of classic dishes and drinks. Thankfully, Yelp has the scoop on where you can find the best of the best in the Mile High City, according to customers. After sorting through the breakfast...
Catch Denver's Only Food Truck Trolley for a Taste of New Orleans Po'Boys

Toby's New Orleans Po'Boys is more than just a literal vehicle for tasty Cajun and Creole bites: It's a love story in three parts. First, between Damon and Maria Tobias, owners of said truck (which is decked out to look like a trolley — or, as one would say in New Orleans, a streetcar). Second, the Tobiases hold a place in their hearts for the community they serve, forgoing the usual food truck brewery circuit to bring goods to less served areas. And the last part, anyone can taste in the po'boys, red beans and rice, gumbo and beignets that the husband-and-wife team make.
P.F. Chang's opens first Colorado to-go restaurant

GLENDALE, Colorado — P.F. Chang’s has unveiled the first location in Colorado of its new restaurant design concept. P.F. Chang’s To Go is now open at 400 South Colorado Boulevard in Glendale, near East Alameda Avenue. P.F. Chang’s launched the P.F. Chang’s To Go concept in 2020....
Hotel Boulderado: Boulder, Colorado’s Historic Dining Destination

The Boulderado Hotel was the first luxury hotel built in Boulder, Colorado. This year, this beautiful property celebrates 113 years of activity, and with it 113 years of belonging to the culture and history of this city. As a city landmark, a member of Historic Hotels of America, and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this is a property that oozes old-world elegance and charm.
You can fish for free this weekend in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Get out the fishing rods, Colorado's free fishing weekend is back. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said all anglers can fish without a license anywhere in Colorado on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5. The annual event hopes the fee-free weekend will get families, friends...
Denver's Best Ice Cream Shop Is on the Move: Here's Where to Find It Now

Remember the beginning of the pandemic when we were all making sourdough bread? David Right devoted his sudden free time to another culinary venture: ice cream. Through the power of Instagram, his Right Cream creations quickly gained fans. Lots of them. So many, in fact, that delivery requests became unmanageable.

