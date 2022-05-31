ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

‘It’s got the M&Ms’ Bear breaks into unlocked truck in Gatlinburg

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BA4xA_0fwBe4eO00

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — A Michigan family visiting Gatlinburg was in for a surprise when they spotted a bear breaking into their pickup.

The bear open the door to their pickup while the family watched from inside the cabin. The bear eventually found a bag of M&M inside the vehicle and goes on its way. 14-year-old Mason Dodd caught the incident on tape. Dodd said this incident has led his family to start locking their pickup’s door now.

Drive a historic, 180-year-old road in the Smokies

“My stepdad, he needed a lesson because he never locks doors. So that was good for him. He never locks his doors anywhere, and the lady told him to but he didn’t so the bear got the advantage of him,” said Dodd.

Wildlife officials are reminding everyone to take the necessary steps to keep food out of the reach of bears, even if it is just rolling up car windows and locking your doors.

Dodd and his family also attempted to scare off the bear by using pots and pans to make a lot of noise.

How to stay ‘bear aware’ as wildlife activity increases

If you encounter a bear, there are several tips to keep in mind . First off, never approach bears, never feed a bear, and do not leave food or trash unattended. In addition, making a lot of noise is a good way to scare away a bear.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 4

Guest
2d ago

Thats great. They can smell the fast food wrappers in your car . They like to eat just like we do. Good job on the video.

Reply
4
Related
wvlt.tv

Have you seen scorpions crawling near your home?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are there scorpions in your backyard or under your house? If so, a University of Tennessee student wants to hear from you. Colby Sain, a UT Senior said she’s working with the American Museum of Natural History studying scorpions. Sain said she found one in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Petworks trying to Clear the Shelter this weekend

KINGSPORT — Petworks will host a Clear the Shelter event for cats on Saturday from 1 to 5:30 p.m. The shelter currently has more than 170 cats and kittens in the shelter and is over capacity, according to a press release. For one day only, the shelter will be...
WATE

Pet of the week: Lizzy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Meet a four-legged friend looking for their forever home. The Humane Society of Tennessee is always looking for volunteers to lend a hand towards giving their waiting animals a good life. If you are not in the market for a full time commitment, adopting an animal is not the only option.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Mason, TN
Gatlinburg, TN
Pets & Animals
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Gatlinburg, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WATE

What to do if you find a child or animal left inside a hot car

As the summer season begins and temperatures increase, so do the chances of children and animals being forgotten inside hot cars. In an effort to prevent more deaths in Tennessee, there is a law called 'The Good Samaritan' law, which makes it legal for people to respond if they come across a child or animal in distress inside a vehicle.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Bear sightings increase in Northeast Tennessee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 viewers have been reporting an increase in bear sightings over the past week. Photos and security camera footage have spotted black bears trekking across front yards and even coming up onto porches. Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency told News Channel 11 that the increased sightings […]
HILTONS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#M M#Nexstar Media Inc
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now - What's cooking: Lobster Dogs Food Truck of Tennessee

Maybe you haven't heard of it. Maybe you're a devotee. It is by its very nature something you more than likely can't have every day. It's been popping up around Northeast Tennessee for about three years, offering a taste of New England, day by day, at local venues ranging from bank parking lots to breweries.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Shine Girl’ opens featuring Parton family moonshine

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Moonshine runs deep in the hills of Sevier County. Now, the Parton family is getting in on the business. Shine Girl is owned and operated by Danielle Parton. Yes, she’s related to Dolly. She’s her niece and has brought out her spin on the Parton family moonshine her Papaw used to sell for some extra money.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WATE

Tennessee Tulips Co. flourishing in Clinton

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – A store in the heart of downtown Clinton is hooking you up with some good scents and good folks who treat their customers like family. Tennessee Tulips Co., located at 338 Market Street in Clinton, specializes in making candles that are all-natural, essential oil-infused, and refillable. Each scent is named after a classic Southern saying such as “How’s Your Mom N’ ‘Em,” “Lord Willing and the Creeks Don’t Rise,” and “Country as Cornbread.” In addition to the assortment of candles and air fresheners, you can also purchase home décor items at the store courtesy of Fun CreaShans & Home Décor.
CLINTON, TN
wvlt.tv

How can you avoid ticks this summer?

Union County Sheriff, TBI investigating deadly shooting. Your headlines from 6/2 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in Union County, Crashes overnight, Knox woman watches cruise fire. Lifeguard shortage leaves Pigeon Forge Community Center Pool closed. Updated: 7 hours ago. Lifeguard shortage leaves Pigeon Forge Community Center Pool...
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

Couple convicted of leaving baby Marmoset monkeys in hot car at Soaky Mountain Waterpark

SEVIERVILLE, TN -- In Defense of Animals, the international animal protection organization that operates Hope Animal Sanctuary and the Justice for Animals Campaign in Mississippi, is pleased that the case involving a couple charged with animal cruelty after leaving two baby marmosets in their hot vehicle while they enjoyed a theme park (which resulted in the death of one) has finally been resolved.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy