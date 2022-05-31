ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Day program at Freedom Memorial Park pays tribute to those who sacrificed

By Michael Futch, CityView Today
Up and Coming Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs friends and family gather for the holiday to grill or enjoy the beach, Col. Scott Pence reminded people to stop and think about the families who will have an empty seat at the table on Memorial Day. Pence, 46, is Fort Bragg’s garrison commander. He was the keynote...

