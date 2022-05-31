ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Abbott says he was 'misled,' given 'inaccurate' information about Uvalde shooting

By KFOX Staff
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE, Texas (KFOX) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he was "misled" and given partly "inaccurate" information about the initial timeline of law enforcement's response to the Uvalde, Texas, mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. "When I came out here on this stage and...

idahonews.com

Comments / 3

Brian Reiger
2d ago

I bet that greg abbot is going to use the funds that are for mental health therapy to those affected with the mass killings. and greg abbot will use that money for his Lone star border project

Reply(1)
3
Brian Reiger
2d ago

he turned his first interview at the mass killings of innocent children and teachers. as a publicity stunt. he started by giving high praise and credit to all the law enforcement agencies involved. instead of speaking more about the victims and perhaps starting a fund program to help the family members and affected surviving victims.

Reply
2
Related
KXAN

Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The commander overseeing police during a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside and it’s unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday.
UVALDE, TX
WEKU

The story about how the Uvalde gunman entered the school is shifting

Balloons and caution tape are seen at the entrance to Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.Brandon Bell/Getty Images. Texas officials had said a teacher propped a door open at Robb Elementary in Uvalde just before the gunman entered and carried out a mass shooting — but they now acknowledge that the woman closed the door, after the teacher's attorney spoke out.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

Escaped convict Gonzalo Lopez, now linked to slayings of 3 children, 2 adults

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirms they believe convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez, 46, has killed five more people, three of which are children since escaping from custody May 12. The slain family was from Houston and were visiting their weekend home, according to law enforcement. They were seen alive, earlier in the day on June 2. The home where they were killed was cleared multiple times, as it's within the primary search perimeter, according to law enforcement. But officials said they believe Lopez broke into the home at some point after hiding in the woods."He broke...
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Texas was building a program to find troubled students and prevent school shootings. It hadn’t reached Uvalde yet.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. By most accounts, the Uvalde school gunman was the type of person a fledgling $290 million Texas youth mental health program was designed to reach — before his apparent distress and instability could escalate to mass violence.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, says it’s a “slap in the face” to be left off committee responding to shooting

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, said his exclusion from a special legislative committee designed to make legislative recommendations in response to the Uvalde shooting was a “slap in the face” to the people of that community.
CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
UVALDE, TX
NBC News

State senator reveals further communication details during the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting

State Senator Roland Gutierrez shared some stunning new details about the communication breakdown during the Robb Elementary School mass shooting. He shared that, “the 911 calls were not being communicated to the so-called incident commander, Officer Arredondo,” who was in charge of the police response but instead the calls first went to Uvalde police.June 2, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
KXAN

Texas active shooter training: Officers unwilling to risk lives urged to ‘consider another career’

The eight-hour class, titled, "Active Shooter Response for School-Based Law Enforcement," was put together by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement in 2020. The training became a requirement as part of House Bill 2195. The bill passed the Texas Legislature in 2019, following the school shooting at Santa Fe High School the year before, which killed eight students and two teachers.
UVALDE, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 25

Authorities warn of potential scams stemming from Uvalde tragedy

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Police Department released a statement on behalf of Attorney General Ken Paxton to beware of scams and frauds tied to the Uvalde tragedy on Tuesday. Authorities stated that while Texans have come together through the shared grief to comfort and aid fellow...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
CBS DFW

Governor Abbott issues disaster declaration in Uvalde

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde following the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24.  The disaster declaration will accelerate all available state and local resources to assist the Uvalde community, according to a press release from the office of the governor. The declaration will also suspend regulations that would prevent or delay necessary action in coping with the aftermath of the shooting. "The community of Uvalde has been left devastated by last week's senseless act of violence at Robb Elementary School and should not have to encounter any difficulty...
UVALDE, TX
thenewzealandtimes.com

More confusion, more questions arise about the possibility that Uvalde police officers shot a child dead

By now, any American who follows the news with even moderate interest knows that there are deep and troubling issues surrounding the Uvalde police response to the heartbreaking Robb Elementary School massacre. After all, it is not normal for police chiefs and first responders to refuse – or at least delay and hesitate – to participate in the investigation of the entire event, including the actions of the first responders.
UVALDE, TX

