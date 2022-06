With the outpouring of direct support from customers in Carrollton, Sprinkles Donuts and Coffee Company based in Villa Rica, Georgia, decided it was time to add a location in Carrollton. The new shop will open very soon in the former Courthouse Cafe at 312 Newnan Street. We spoke with the owner of Sprinkles, Gina Robertson, who gave us more of an indepth look at the decision to add a location in Carrollton. She says, “I’m so thankful for our customers from Carrollton who have supported us driving way out of their way for a donut over and over again. We have won best donut in Carrollton more than once without even having a physical location here. That spoke volumes to me when looking for another location. We hope to be here for many years to come.”

