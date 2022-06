It’s not as if the LGBTQ+ community needs further reminders that they’re under siege, even here in what should be the friendly confines of South Florida. Even in 2022, two years after the Supreme Court agreed in Bostock v. Clayton County that non-discrimination based on sex—as stated in Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act—includes sexual orientation and gender identity. And seven years after, in the case of Obergefell v. Hodges, the Supreme Court held that state bans on same-sex marriage are unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO