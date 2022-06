A colorful dream world has arrived at Cantigny Park in Wheaton, in the form of a new exhibit all the way from Mexico City. “We’re just beginning an outdoor art exhibit called Alebrijes: “Creatures of a Dream World.” It opened on June 1 and it’s going to be here until October 30. And what it is, is a collection of 48 sculptures from Mexico City. They were produced in Mexico City by six artists who are here with us until the middle of July. What you’ll see are 18, really large sculptures based on Mexican folklore and 30 smaller sculptures. Like the one you see behind me,” said communications manager Jim Reiter.

WHEATON, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO