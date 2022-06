Plumas County Public Health announced today, June 2, that there have been 36 new cases of COVID reported over the past seven days; 28 were reported on May 26. There are currently 54 people in isolation and no individuals are hospitalized. The test positivity rate rose from 5.6 percent to 8.8 percent. These numbers only reflect those reported to Public Health, and don’t account for any positive at-home tests that aren’t reported.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO