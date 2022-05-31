ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Ant Anstead Shared a Sweet Photo That Shows His Son is Already Taking After Him

By Thea Glassman
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XU8qL_0fwBbRep00
Ant Anstead APEX / MEGA.

Ant Anstead’s 2-year-old son is following in his footsteps. He spent Memorial Day weekend with Anstead getting into crafting and the father-son photos are very, very cute.

The television presenter and car builder took to Instagram to share some snapshots of the duo, alongside the caption: “A holiday weekend isn’t complete without some DIY at home! And Hudzo is obsessed with tools, skills and craft! He has so many questions and he soaks it all up like a sponge! Today we made some cool alterations to Temple, and we did it from scratch ourselves….My little apprentice x.”

The toddler has already shown that he’s got some solid building skills in him. Anstead shared a video of Hudson putting together a lego car last month, which featured the little one looking absolutely delighted by the results. “Hudzo is obsessed with building!” Anstead wrote. “His PROUD face. Built is always better than bought! X.”

Anstead, who shares Hudson with his ex-wife Christina Hall, made news when he requested full custody of their son back in April. In response, Hall released a statement to US Weekly saying that her ex-husband’s decision “deeply saddens” her. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested,” she noted. “I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

It’s not quite clear where the former couple stands now. A judge denied Anstead’s emergency order on April 28 and, last week, Anstead told an Instagram commenter that he is not trying to “take” his son away from Hall. He echoed that general sentiment in an interview with PEOPLE last year, saying that he is a “big supporter” of modern-day parenting.

“You can only ever look back and judge yourself and how you dealt with your half,” Anstead explained. “There are so many co-parents out there that allow emotions, bitterness, anger and jealousy to control them. And ultimately all of that stuff means nothing. I’m not going to be ashamed. I’m going to look back and say, ‘I really handled my half well.'”

These famous moms love wearing matching outfits with their kiddos.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Makes my stomach sick': Christina Haack's ex Ant Anstead blasts her again for using son as 'puppet' on Instagram for 'commercial gain' amid ugly custody war

Ant Anstead recently accused his ex-wife Christina Hall of exploiting their son Hudson for financial gain on social media but is now defending his right to share snaps of the toddler online. The 43-year-old was branded a hypocrite by a fan of Christina's who called him out in an Instagram...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ant Anstead
epicstream.com

Renee Zellweger Heartbreak: Bradley Cooper's Ex 'Caught In The Middle' Of Ant Anstead And Christina Hall's 'Nasty' Custody Battle? Actress Shocked Everyone When She Did This

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead may have found their perfect match with each other as their romance heats up. The Oscar winner and former Wheeler Dealers host, as a matter of fact, just celebrated their first anniversary together, with reports saying that all is going well with their relationship. Ant...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen's aides have formed a 'ring of steel' around the monarch to prevent Harry and Meghan using her as a source of content for their Netflix show during Jubilee celebrations, royal expert claims

The Queen has a 'ring of steel' around her to protect the monarch from appearing in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Russell Myers mades the comments during an interview with Australian news programme Today, while discussing whether any footage from the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations could end up in the Sussex's film.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temple#Us Weekly
E! News

See Prince Harry Honor Daughter Lili With "Girl Dad" Shirt

Watch: Prince Harry Rocks "Girl Dad" T-Shirt for Daughter Lilibet. Prince Harry is keeping daughter Lili Diana close to his chest—literally. The Duke of Sussex gave a sweet nod to the 11-month-old—who he shares with wife Meghan Markle—while appearing in a promotional video for his not-for-profit sustainable travel organization Travalyst. Also starring Rhys Darby, Dave Fane and Rena Owen, the four-minute clip showed Harry, 37, taking a jog in the woods while wearing a "Girl Dad" shirt.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Tarek El Moussa Reveals Kids Were ‘Shocked’ When He and Christina Haack Ended ‘Flip or Flop’

The truth comes out! HGTV star Tarek El Moussa revealed how his kids, 11-year-old Taylor and 6-year-old Brayden, felt about their parents’ hit show, Flip or Flop, coming to an end in March after 10 seasons. The real estate investor gave Us Weekly the scoop in an interview with his wife, Selling Sunset star Heather El Moussa (née Rae Young). “They […]
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Christina Hall and Josh Hall’s relationship, in their own words

Real estate agent and HGTV star Christina Hall (née Haack) is starting a new chapter in her life, and career, through her marriage to realtor Josh Hall. Josh and Christina got married in April 2022, about a year-and-a-half after Christina announced her divorce from British TV host Ant Anstead in September 2020.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton & Prince William Were “In Complete Unison” at Manchester Memorial

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently made an appearance in Manchester, U.K., to honor the victims of a 2017 bombing that took place after an Ariana Grande concert. They attended the official opening of the bombing victims' memorial, called "Glade of Light." And while William delivered a touching opening speech, Middleton laid flowers at the memorial site. But a closer look at their facial expressions and gestures tell us even more about their true feelings.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Skipping Meghan and Harry's Daughter Lili's 1st Birthday Party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the U.K. this week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. While in England, Lili will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, June 4—and her aunt Kate Middleton and uncle Prince William will be missing from any quiet family party, Page Six and Daily Mail point out.
WORLD
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend, Reveals Sweet Proposal

Country singer Kassi Ashton has some exciting news to share. According to PEOPLE, Ashton is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. He made the proposal all the more special for Ashton by proposing in the same place where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram followers that Myatt proposed...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

50K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy