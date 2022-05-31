Ant Anstead Shared a Sweet Photo That Shows His Son is Already Taking After Him

Ant Anstead APEX / MEGA.

Ant Anstead’s 2-year-old son is following in his footsteps. He spent Memorial Day weekend with Anstead getting into crafting and the father-son photos are very, very cute.

The television presenter and car builder took to Instagram to share some snapshots of the duo, alongside the caption: “A holiday weekend isn’t complete without some DIY at home! And Hudzo is obsessed with tools, skills and craft! He has so many questions and he soaks it all up like a sponge! Today we made some cool alterations to Temple, and we did it from scratch ourselves….My little apprentice x.”

The toddler has already shown that he’s got some solid building skills in him. Anstead shared a video of Hudson putting together a lego car last month, which featured the little one looking absolutely delighted by the results. “Hudzo is obsessed with building!” Anstead wrote. “His PROUD face. Built is always better than bought! X.”

Anstead, who shares Hudson with his ex-wife Christina Hall, made news when he requested full custody of their son back in April. In response, Hall released a statement to US Weekly saying that her ex-husband’s decision “deeply saddens” her. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested,” she noted. “I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

It’s not quite clear where the former couple stands now. A judge denied Anstead’s emergency order on April 28 and, last week, Anstead told an Instagram commenter that he is not trying to “take” his son away from Hall. He echoed that general sentiment in an interview with PEOPLE last year, saying that he is a “big supporter” of modern-day parenting.

“You can only ever look back and judge yourself and how you dealt with your half,” Anstead explained. “There are so many co-parents out there that allow emotions, bitterness, anger and jealousy to control them. And ultimately all of that stuff means nothing. I’m not going to be ashamed. I’m going to look back and say, ‘I really handled my half well.'”

