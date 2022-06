Roe is falling, and so am I. I am falling into a deep ocean of memories, nearly a decade old. My first pregnancy is both meticulously planned and easily joyous. I am in my medical training, and my husband is starting a career eight years in the making. In our dual-doctor household, expanding a family is a fine balance of timing, but voila, we are there.

