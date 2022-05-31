On the Market in Leesburg: An Equestrian’s Dream Home

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A young black bear caused a bit of a scene Friday in Frederick County. The bear was spotted scaling a tree at the Hampton Inn on Buckeystown Pike in Frederick, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said. Department of Natural Resources Police and wildlife authorities responded and tranquilized the bear, which clung to the tree before falling down. The sedated bear was then removed from the area. It wasn’t immediately clear where the bear was taken. Friday’s sighting comes a week after a similar sighting at Westminster High School in Carroll County. The National Park Service offers the following tips for bear encounters: Stay still and stay calm. Stand your ground but slowly wave your arms, which helps bears identify humans. Talk to the bear in low tones, which aren’t threatening. Do not scream or make any sudden movements. Do not run and do not try climbing a tree to get away. Bears are capable of running fast and scaling trees. If possible, leave the area calmly. If this is not an option, allow the bear to leave the area on its own.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO