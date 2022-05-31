On the Market in Leesburg: An Equestrian’s Dream Home
By Haley Huchler
3 days ago
This horse lover’s paradise sits only six miles from downtown Leesburg, but it feels worlds away. The equestrian farm rests on 25 acres of private land, plenty of space to ride to your heart’s content. The property includes a three-level Colonial home and a custom-built barn. The...
In 1985, the entire town of Clifton was designated a National Historic District, a result of its efforts to restore and preserve 62 charming Victorian buildings built between 1880 and 1910. Clifton’s population—264 people in 2019—gives you a sense of how small the place is, and yet it has a mighty collection of dining and shopping establishments. Plus, the town has claimed some notable residents: Jeff Arch wrote his famous screenplay for Sleepless in Seattle in Clifton. Theater legend Helen Hayes spent summers here. Today, you’ll see residents gathering in the town square and stopping by Clifton’s shops and restaurants. “The town attracts people interested in preserving the history and the community that’s there,” says Clifton Mayor Bill Holloway. Here’s how to check out all Clifton has to offer.
CHANTILLY, Va. - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to CHANTILLY! Located in Fairfax County, CHANTILLY is a vibrant community full of fun and beauty -- all just about 20 miles outside of Washington, D.C.!. If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun and take...
Construction is close to wrapping up inside the upcoming Farm & Fork Kitchen, a new farm-to-table style restaurant expected to open later this month in Ashburn. The sign over the door was just installed this week at the location in the Goose Creek Village shopping plaza. That’s at the corner of Belmont Ridge Road and Sycolin Road in the same center with Passion Fin, Social House and Parrando’s.
The climb continues for Fairfax Peak, a long-anticipated project to bring one of the largest indoor ski facilities in the world to Fairfax County. The county is considering partnering with Alpine-X, a Tysons-based company, to lease land at the county-owned I-95 landfill (9850 Furnace Road) in Lorton for the public-private project.
The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus will be at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds (501 Perry Pkwy, Gaithersburg) from June 2-12. Attractions at the show include, “Crazy Cossacks Riderz, Human Slingshot, Wheel of Death, Human Cannonball, Motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, Showgirls Hanging from their Hair, Olympic Gymnasts, the Funniest Clowns, and Back Flipping Dogs as seen on America’s Got Talent.”
5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Large and bright! - Spacious house with living room, dining room, laundry room, game room/2nd living room and very large kitchen. This great house has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Very large yard,. New paint and carpets. En-suite master bathroom. Eat-in kitchen. Lots of storage space....
Finally we’re seeing some real progress at Rockville’s Twinbrook Quarter commercial/residential development, future home of the much-anticipated Wegmans grocery store. Cranes have been out in full force on this stretch of Rockville Pike, where the wrecking ball soon will demolish empty buildings that once belonged to Pizza CS, Fuddruckers, Toosso, the Salvation Army Family Store and the Sheffield/Danker furniture warehouse. Sadly though, we’re still a long way off from welcoming Wegmans to Rockville — so long, in fact, that the grocery chain won’t even speculate about a potential opening date. As things stand now, a Wegmans spokesman tells us this store probably won’t even get started on construction until 2024.
When B Live in Clarendon opened to the public earlier this month, it was a big moment for local restaurateurs Christal and Mike Bramson. The live music venue and restaurant is not the only venture that the married team has in Arlington. They also own several other well-known Clarendon concepts, including The Lot, Clarendon Pop-Up Bar, and Pamplona on Clarendon Blvd, plus they are planning to open a new tropical-themed bar on the roof above B Live, at 2854 Wilson Blvd, later this summer.
Mainstreet Waynesboro Inc. is putting its money where its flowers are, so to speak. The nonprofit agency is hosting Main Street in Bloom, which awards residences and businesses on Main Street for beautifying their properties, businesses or homes. Categories for Business and Residential. Winners will receive cash prizes in two...
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A young black bear caused a bit of a scene Friday in Frederick County.
The bear was spotted scaling a tree at the Hampton Inn on Buckeystown Pike in Frederick, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said.
Department of Natural Resources Police and wildlife authorities responded and tranquilized the bear, which clung to the tree before falling down.
The sedated bear was then removed from the area. It wasn’t immediately clear where the bear was taken.
Friday’s sighting comes a week after a similar sighting at Westminster High School in Carroll County.
The National Park Service offers the following tips for bear encounters:
Stay still and stay calm. Stand your ground but slowly wave your arms, which helps bears identify humans.
Talk to the bear in low tones, which aren’t threatening. Do not scream or make any sudden movements.
Do not run and do not try climbing a tree to get away. Bears are capable of running fast and scaling trees.
If possible, leave the area calmly. If this is not an option, allow the bear to leave the area on its own.
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1165 Chain Bridge Road — 5 BD/6 BA,...
PARK PLACE CONDOMINIUM - PARK PLACE CONDOMINIUM IS A HI RISE CONDOMINIUM LOCATED ON VAN DORN STREET JUST A MINUTE AWAY FROM KING STREET, 395, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND ABOUT 10 MINUTES AWAY FROM DC AND SHIRLINGTON!!!. BEST PRICE FOR AN EFFICIENCY NOW OFFERED AT $1325!!!. THIS IS A RARE FIND...
The sign has gone up at a new Italian restaurant coming to Ashburn. It’s called EATaliano and — as we can see on said sign — it will feature “pizza, pasta & more.”. The new restaurant is going into the Broadlands Village Center at the corner of Claiborne Parkway and Broadlands Boulevard.
Jollibee, home of "Chickenjoy," is opening a restaurant with a drive-thru at 4809 Beauregard St. in Alexandria. The restaurant opens around the middle of June. Grand opening info will be available closer to the opening date. The Lincolnia-neighborhood restaurant, at 4809 Beauregard St. is just over the Alexandria City line...
The iconic Shenandoah River is just one of the many natural attractions that the Northern Shenandoah Valley offers those living, working, and visiting here. This designated state scenic river winds for miles through several of our localities. With plenty of public access points, it is easy to put your canoe or kayaking in for a fun-filled day on the water. For the most part the Shenandoah River is flat and gentle, but if you want a little more excitement, you can put in on the 20-mile stretch of Cedar Creek, which includes a Class I and II rapids.
His car got ransacked. Receipts, fast food napkins, Chick-fil-A sauces, vehicle registration, dollar bills, sunglasses, and random notes on scraps of paper from his center console and glove department were scattered across Rob’s car, a neighborhood watcher who requested to only have his first name because of the nature of his role.
“Spotted at the Georgetown waterfront this morning (Saturday)! I asked the people on deck if the show was being filmed here and he said he couldn’t confirm or deny!”. Vibrant New Metro-Accessible Apartments at The Remy. PoP Sponsor Today at 1:15pm. Vibrant new metro-accessible apartments: 2-bedrooms from the $2,400s...
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. As the blooming grass gives way to sizzling tarmac, even the most water-weary Prince William residents are. tempted to plunge into the depths of the...
The Loudoun County Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Services has opened a new natural surface trail, working in partnership with the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy and Potomac Heritage Trail Association. The trail will become part of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail and the Loudoun County Linear Parks and Trails System.
Mark your calendars now! September 2024, just over two years from now, the Grand Opening of the biggest development, by far, in the City of Falls Church, will be held. The massive West Falls mixed use project promises to be bigger and more prosperous than the recently-completed Merrifield-based Mosaic a couple miles down the road.
