Here Are the Answers to Your June 7 Fresno Election Questions
By David Taub, Senior Reporter
GV Wire
2 days ago
The June 7 primary concludes in one week. Several state and local offices are on the ballot. While many races will continue to the Nov. 8 general election, some winners will be known next week. The rules vary among federal, state, and local positions on the ballot. And, what...
On a 3-2 vote, the Fresno Planning Commission has finally approved a controversial rezoning in southwest Fresno. “To go with this plan is wrong. We have been dumped on all the years I’ve been in Fresno.” — southwest Fresno activist Mary Curry. The commission’s action Wednesday night...
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four candidates are going head-to-head for the open Fresno City Council District 1 seat. Current City Council Member Esmeralda Soria has termed out of the seat, leaving the path clear for someone else to take her place. District 1 spans across Highway 99 and includes...
Has a campaign mailer in Madera County gone too far?. If you ask the women named in the mailer, the answer is yes. Last week, Mark Reed, a candidate for the Madera County Supervisors District 5 seat, sent out a flier to 30,000 residents that argued voters needed to “vote to stop the progressive movement.”
Nothing upsets people faster than to suggest they’re reinforcing institutionalized racism, regardless of their race. Consider the elected officials and community leaders of the Fresno Council of Governments (COG), the Fresno County Transportation Authority and the agencies’ joint effort known as the Measure C Renewal Executive Committee. Tony...
FRESNO — Brian Bobbitt heard whispers in the fall about a water resource manager entering the race to represent the 22nd Congressional District. It piqued his interest because it meant a fresh face with key expertise for Central Valley politics. So he cold-called Lourin Hubbard and invited him to lunch at Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – More Catholic bishops are vowing to deny Nancy Pelosi communion because of her stance on abortion. On Thursday, the Diocese of Fresno said the House Speaker is promoting sin. “It is Nancy’s job to decide to refrain from taking holy communion until such time as she reconciles to church teachings about […]
The Fresno Parks, Arts and Recreations Commission met Tuesday night to review at length a PARCS department budget that will include about $75 million in Measure P sales tax funds for 2023. And, once again, the commissioners voiced frustration about being left out of the loop on important Measure P...
The High-Speed Rail Authority wants more than just a Slurpee at a northwest Fresno 7-Eleven. It wants a piece of the property. In Fresno County Superior Court on May 19, HSRA filed an eminent domain complaint declaring that the “certain real property or an interest therein is necessary for high-speed train system purposes.”
On May 24, in a major victory for the unhoused community, advocates and the press, U.S. District Court Judge Dale Drozd granted a preliminary injunction blocking the implementation of Fresno’s abatement ordinance. The claim for injunctive relief was filed by the ACLU on behalf of plaintiffs Fresno Homeless Union, advocate Dez Martinez, Faith in the Valley and myself.
TULARE – Tulare City Council gave city staff the authority to move forward in preparing a lease agreement and proposal requests for the emergency homeless shelter. At the May 17 Tulare City Council meeting, applause rang through the council chambers as all five members voted to move forward with the first steps of an emergency homeless shelter proposal plan. Council directed staff to draft a lease agreement which, with the plans, must still go through the Tulare County Board of Supervisors before any major moves are made in the building process.
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The EDD is being accused yet again of fumbling a program meant to help people. The federal government offers a program where employers can get a tax credit for hiring certain people, like former inmates, veterans, and people on food stamps. It’s called the Work Opportunity Tax Credit.
(NEXSTAR) – A recent inventory by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association took a look at structurally deficient bridges in California. Bad news is … there are a lot. The ARTBA, a trade group that represents road construction workers, said in its 2022 report that 5.8% of...
According to last month’s State of the Air Report, which is published by the American Lung Association every year, the Fresno-Madera area took the lead as the most polluted city in the country for fine particle pollution, also known as PM2.5. For the last decade, that record was held by Bakersfield, but Fresno is now leading the charge.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mobile veterinary clinic will begin its tour of California shelters in Fresno this week, providing free veterinary care to pets belonging to homeless and vulnerable individuals. The ElleVet Project will visit Fresno’s Poverello House on Thursday and Friday of this week, between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., to help pets […]
Everyone has heard law enforcement’s slogan that they exist to “serve and protect.” But what happens when law enforcement employees are the thieves stealing your property?. We know for a fact that someone in the Sheriff’s Department stole several Community Alliance newsstands in front of the jail....
From the Madera Tribune, Volume 67, Number 83, 8 Sept. 1958. North Fork, CA. — A North Fork landmark for nearly 60 years burned to the ground Sunday afternoon. The Trading Post, a general mercantile store, caused this community’s most spectacular fire in years. The County Assessor’s Office valued the building alone at $20,000. The store was built in 1901 or 1902, according to U.S. Forestry Service Officials. It is owned by B.O. Best of North Fork. Forestry officials said the blaze broke out in the attic about 3 o’clock, “probably faulty wiring.” Cal Div. of Forestry units from throughout the county rushed to the scene to prevent any large-scale spreading of the fire but were unable to cope with the “heat” generated. Within hours the building was burned to the ground.
A 73 MW solar project has reached commercial operation in California’s Central Valley. Located in Tulare County, the Luciana Solar Project is expected to generate enough clean power equivalent to the needs of 20,000 California homes. East Bay Clean Energy (EBCE) is procuring the power generated by the project...
VISALIA – The competitive state of Visalia’s rental market has many incoming physician residents at a loss as to where to live, so Kaweah Health is taking matters into its own hands. The hospital is partnering with local community members who are willing to open spare rooms in their homes to new residents free of charge.
HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna, charged with torturing and killing his cellmate at Corcoran State Prison, fired his attorneys Thursday morning in a move that could potentially result in further delays to a case that began in 2019. Osuna, 34, flanked by eight detentions deputies, requested a Marsden hearing and Kings County […]
Comments / 1