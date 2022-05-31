Hand & Stone Announces Grand Opening

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa announced the opening of its newest franchised location in North Phoenix. Located at Desert Ridge Marketplace (21001 North Tatum Blvd.) next to Albertsons, the new Hand & Stone spa is owned and operated by Cave Creek resident Beena Thattil. She is a first-time franchise owner and already looks forward to opening more locations of the member-based spa in the future.

Growing up in India, Beena earned an Engineering degree, immigrated to the United States and worked for nearly two decades in Information Technology. After she developed neck and shoulder discomfort from frequent computer usage, her nurse recommended massage therapy. She was impressed with Hand & Stone’s Hot Stone and Himalayan Salt Stone massages, which brought her quick healing. When she began looking into opportunities to go into business for herself, Beena realized Hand & Stone’s top-quality services and value would be a perfect fit for the vibrant Desert Ridge community.

“I’m from Kerala, India, a beautiful, tropical place known for Ayurvedic massages, and I come from a background that is very appreciative of the healing power of massages,” said Thattil in a statement. “Everything about my experience with Hand & Stone has been impressive, from the professional service I received as a customer to the way the brand operates the franchising process. I’m very excited to be part of a business I believe in so strongly and have experienced healing with myself.”

The latest addition to the Hand & Stone brand features high-quality, professional massage services to those throughout the North Phoenix and North Scottsdale areas. Must-try massage services include Hot Stone and Himalayan Salt Stone massage with CBD oil, in addition to Swedish, Sports, Deep Tissue, Oncology and Prenatal massages. The new location also provides advanced skincare and spa services that utilize new technologies within the wellness market to enhance all guest experiences. Services include Decompression Therapy Massage, Dermalinfusion facial, NuFACE microcurrent facial and LED Phototherapy facial, as well as innovations such as CBD oil enhancements and partnerships with award-winning skincare lines Dermalogica and ClarityRX (CBD offerings vary by market). Hand & Stone’s signature massages and best-in-class facial treatments are all tailored to each individual’s needs or skin concerns and available for women, men and teens.

At each Hand & Stone location, services are performed by experienced licensed estheticians and massage therapists, with a commitment to providing the best possible experience for all guests. The brand’s unparalleled level of expertise is vastly due to the best-in-class training and ongoing education resources, provided to all members of Hand & Stone staff. At Hand & Stone North Phoenix, guests will be met and treated by a team of wellness experts who specialize in providing exceptional skincare and massage treatments, resulting in a tranquil, rejuvenating, and comfortable environment.

The new North Phoenix Hand & Stone spa is open Monday – Sunday from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.