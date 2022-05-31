Cadiz man charged with failing to comply with sex offender registry

The Downtown Farmers Market is located in Founder’s Square parking lot at the corner of 9th & Main Streets in Historic Downtown Hopkinsville. It is home to local vendors who specialize in agricultural products. The Downtown Farmers Market is a Kentucky Proud Market so you are guaranteed the area’s best selection of locally grown and produced fruits, veggies, home-canned goods, home-baked goods, honey and honey-related products, bedding plants, perennials, cut-flowers, herbs, specialty products and hand-crafted items. We have a variety of proteins available at the Market which include farm fresh eggs, chickens (whole, liver, gizzards, feet), cuts of pork and beef, platter or jowl bacon, fresh ground pork, hot/mild sausage, beef brisket, Steaks (Ribeye, New York Strip, Filet, Flat Iron, Sirloin) and even rabbit meat.
