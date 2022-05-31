ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadiz, KY

Cadiz man charged with failing to comply with sex offender registry

By News Staff
lite987whop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cadiz man was arrested Sunday afternoon for failing to comply with the sex offender registry. Princeton police stopped 33-year...

lite987whop.com

lite987whop.com

KSP releases details on Marshall Co. fatal officer-involved shooting

Kentucky State Police have released more information about the fatal officer involved shooting in Marshall County that took the life of Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy Jody Cash in May. According to a news release, investigation determined that officers with the Marshall County Special response team had taken 30-year-old Gary...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Murray enters plea in relation to 2018 shooting incident

A guilty plea was entered by Adrian Murray in Christian Circuit Court Thursday morning, for his role in a shooting on Meridian’s Way in Oak Grove in 2018. Originally charged with first-degree assault, Murray pled guilty to facilitation to first-degree assault in the shooting that sent Keosha Willis to the hospital for treatment of wounds—Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Bolen says it comes with a recommended five-year sentence to run concurrent with drug charges he has already pled guilty to in relation to the case.
lite987whop.com

Two hurt, one arrested in West 13th Street stabbing

Two people were hurt and third was arrested, following a stabbing incident on West 13th Street Friday morning. According to the Hopkinsville Police Department report, 40-year-old Devon Bloomer of Hopkinsville has been arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief. He is alleged to have entered...
lite987whop.com

One sent to Jennie Stuart following Bypass wreck

One person was sent to Jennie Stuart Medical Center following a rear-end collision Wednesday at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and the Eagle Way Bypass. According to the Hopkinsville Police Department collision report, a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Tana Loden of Cerulean was stopped at the light at the intersection, facing eastbound, and had started to pull off when the light changed when the vehicle was struck from behind.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Cadiz, KY
Cadiz, KY
Crime & Safety
lite987whop.com

Child injured in shooting incident in Oak Grove

A child was injured during a shooting incident on Timberline Circle in Oak Grove early Friday morning and taken to a Nashville hospital. Few details were immediately available, but Oak Grove Police Detective Chris Aldridge says the child was shot while inside the home in the 1900 block of Timberline around 2:30 a.m. and was transported to the hospital, where they are currently in stable condition.
lite987whop.com

400 Mile Yard Sale gets underway, continues through the weekend

The 400 Mile Yard sale officially got underway Thursday, and people will be able to bargain hunt throughout the weekend while traveling U.S. 68. Christian and Todd counties are just one of many locations taking part in the annual occasion, and with the cooler weather and lack of rain in the forecast for the weekend, it’s shaping up to be a super-sized event. Brent Spurlin in Elkton says his sale has already seen a good amount of people, and it’s been fun meeting new people and catching up with familiar faces.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Sharber files as independent candidate for Mayor of Hopkinsville

There so far will be a three-way race in November for Mayor of Hopkinsville, as Cary Sharber has filed to seek that seat as an independent. Sharber is well known in the community, with a history of pushing for more unity and working with youth in several capacities—he was also a recipient of the Mayor’s Unity Award in 2018. Sharber says he wants to show that if you put your mind to it, you can make real change and opportunity.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Raz Carlton Carr

(Age 89, of Guthrie) Funeral service will be Sunday June 5th at 3pm at the Cook-Webb Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5pm to 7pm at the Cook-Webb Funeral Home.
#Sex Offender Registry#Traffic Control#Violent Crime#Princeton#Dui
lite987whop.com

Randy G. Bush

(Age 60, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Friday June 3rd at 2pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Caldwell Blue Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com

Chamber accepting nominations for Young Professional of the Year

The Christian County Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Young Professional of the Year Award. According to a news release, nominees must be a resident of Christian County between the ages of 21-40, conduct their business primarily in the Christian County area, exhibit outstanding customer, patient or client relations and service, play an active role in the community outside of normal job functions and support or be involved with the Hopkinsville Young Professionals Engage Committee.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Friday Night’s Scores/Saturday Night’s Games

Dubois County blanked Louisville 7-0, Madisonville downed Muhlenberg County 4-1, Full Count shutout Franklin 4-0 and Henderson got a 4-3, 10 inning win over Owensboro. Saturday night in the OVL: Muhlenberg County visits Louisville, Dubois County goes to Owensboro, Henderson welcomes Madisonville and Full Count hosts Fulton.
lite987whop.com

Murray State hoops signs Sam Murray II Friday

Murray State announced the signing of Sam Murray II from Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, MS. Murray scored 17.9 points per game to go with 9.8 rebounds in his senior season. The Racers have 13-straight years of having a player on the roster from either a Mississippi high school or junior college.
MURRAY, KY
lite987whop.com

Squealin’ on the Square is Friday in downtown Hopkinsville

The smells of barbecue and the sounds of music will fill the air at Founders Square in downtown Hopkinsville Friday afternoon for the return of Squealin’ on the Square. While the food being prepared by six teams for the barbecue competition will be up for purchase by the public starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Coordinator Toby Hudson says the competitors will be on-site bright and early that morning to start cooking and getting ready for judges.
lite987whop.com

Movies in the Park 2022: Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home

Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Movies in the Park series, one of the community’s most-anticipated summer family activities, comes back with this year’s blockbusters!. Join us Friday, June 17th at Tie Breaker Park for Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home! Peter Parker comes to you on the big screen at 8:00pm!
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Louisville & Tennessee win, Vanderbilt loses in Regionals Friday

The University of Louisville opened play in the Louisville Regional defeating Southeast Missouri 7-2 and will face Michigan Saturday afternoon at 3 pm Central in its second game. Vanderbilt moved into the losers bracket of the Corvallis Regional with a 3-2 loss to San Diego. The Commodores will meet either...
LOUISVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Hoppers walked off in 10 innings Friday night at Fulton

The Hoptown Hoppers were walked off in the bottom of the 10th inning by the Fulton Railroaders 12-11 Friday night at Lohaus Field. The Hoppers led 4-0 in the third before Fulton scored seven times to take the lead. The Hoppers then scored five times in the 8th to take a 9-7 lead before Fulton tied it in the ninth and twice in the 10th to win.
FULTON, KY
lite987whop.com

HCC celebrates, graduates locals who earned their GED

Hopkinsville Community College celebrated over 150 locals who earned their GED with a graduation ceremony Thursday. While not all the students could be in attendance for the ceremony, there were still plenty who walked across the stage and accepted their GED diplomas with heads high and smiles on their faces. Chief Advancement Officer Dr. Chris Boyett praised them all for their hard work, saying they have accomplished something truly worthy of honor.
lite987whop.com

CCSB approves apparel provider for athletics, other extracurriculars

The Christian County School Board approved a bid for a provider of apparel for high school athletics and other extra-curriculars for Hopkinsville-Christian County Academy at Thursday’s special called meeting. District Athletic Director Kerry Stovall says they received several bids but they were recommending the board approve the proposal from...
lite987whop.com

Murray State softball coach Amundson receives contract extension

Murray State announced Friday the contract of coach Kara Amundson has been extended through the 2025 season. Amundson just completed her 10th season with the Racers and led them to their first-ever OVC regular-season and tournament championships, followed by the program’s first NCAA regional appearance. In 2022, the Racers...
MURRAY, KY
lite987whop.com

The Downtown Farmers Market

The Downtown Farmers Market is located in Founder’s Square parking lot at the corner of 9th & Main Streets in Historic Downtown Hopkinsville. It is home to local vendors who specialize in agricultural products. The Downtown Farmers Market is a Kentucky Proud Market so you are guaranteed the area’s best selection of locally grown and produced fruits, veggies, home-canned goods, home-baked goods, honey and honey-related products, bedding plants, perennials, cut-flowers, herbs, specialty products and hand-crafted items. We have a variety of proteins available at the Market which include farm fresh eggs, chickens (whole, liver, gizzards, feet), cuts of pork and beef, platter or jowl bacon, fresh ground pork, hot/mild sausage, beef brisket, Steaks (Ribeye, New York Strip, Filet, Flat Iron, Sirloin) and even rabbit meat.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

