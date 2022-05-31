ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect in Huron stabbing death on $1M bail, deputies say

By Justin Walker
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GEyhP_0fwBa21m00

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) — Authorities have identified the man arrested in the stabbing death of a Huron woman.

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office officials, 33-year-old Rafael Reynosa of Huron was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on Saturday. He will face a charge of murder and his bail is set at $1 million.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fresno County deputies investigating deadly Huron stabbing

At around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, police in Huron received reports of a woman, later identified as Bianca Reynosa, 35, who had been stabbed in an apartment complex in the area of Palmer Avenue. When officers arrived they found that Bianca was dead.

The case was turned over to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Homicide detectives began their investigation and determined that Rafael Reynosa was the suspect in the killing of Bianca during a domestic dispute.

According to detectives, before he was taken into custody, Rafael attempted suicide, and was taken to an area hospital with “minor stab wound injuries.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
crimevoice.com

Fresno man arrested in connection to recent double homicide

Fresno Police have announced the arrest of a suspect in a recent double homicide. Shortly after 1 AM on May 16, 19-year-old Nicole Diaz and a 17-year-old Noah Golding were reportedly gunned down in the area of South Argyle Avenue. Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area and found the two having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene, and Golding later at the hospital, police said.
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Detentions deputy suspected of meth possession at Lerdo Jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County detentions deputy was arrested after authorities say she was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and under the influence of the drug while at Lerdo Jail. Elizabeth Fernandez, a sheriff’s office employee for 21 years, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of bringing meth into a jail facility and being […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Attempted Suicide#Homicide Detectives#Violent Crime#Ksee Kgpe#Nexstar Media Inc#Yourcentralvalley Com
westsideconnect.com

Santa Nella man gunned down while walking with girlfriend

The Merced County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect believed to have gunned down a man in a Santa Nella RV park on Friday as he walked to get breakfast with his girlfriend. The deceased has been identified as Andrew May 27, of Santa Nella. The suspect, identified by the...
SANTA NELLA, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare man convicted for throwing Molotov cocktail at police vehicle

PORTERVILLE – Last November a Tulare man mixed up a cocktail strong enough to get him convicted of felony use of a destructive device to damage or destroy property. On May 27, a South County Justice Center jury convicted Bruce Creamer, 63, for attempting to destroy a police vehicle. He was found guilty of felony use of a destructive device to damage or destroy property. Creamer’s sentencing is scheduled for June 23, where he faces up to seven years in state prison.
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police learn new info in double homicide that killed 2 teens

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police have uncovered more information about the double homicide that claimed the lives of 17-year-old Noah Golding and his girlfriend, 19-year-old Nicole Diaz. Police say they arrested 21-year-old Nicholas House in connection to both of their deaths. According to police, Nicole was meeting up with another 19-year-old female to fight […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect Remains in Jail With Over $400K Bail

A suspected catalytic converter thief arrested in Fresno after crashing during a police pursuit remains in jail on multiple charges. David Garcia, 30, was spotted by Clovis Police early Saturday morning near Willow and Herndon, according to an agency news release. An officer recognized Garcia as a suspect in a prior theft of the pricey car part.
KGET

5-year-old dead after getting run over by vehicle

Update (June 2) — The child was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to the hospital. Officers responded to the scene around 7:42 p.m. Wednesday on the 5400 block of Seasons Drive. The investigation is ongoing. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 5-year-old was seriously injured after he fell out of a vehicle and got run […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Osuna fires attorneys in prison torture slaying

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna, charged with torturing and killing his cellmate at Corcoran State Prison, fired his attorneys Thursday morning in a move that could potentially result in further delays to a case that began in 2019. Osuna, 34, flanked by eight detentions deputies, requested a Marsden hearing and Kings County […]
HANFORD, CA
KGET

KCSO searching for suspects accused of $6,000 burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – In the Wasco and Shafter area, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who broke into a farm and cargo container on May 26, according to a press release by KCSO.  The suspects stole approximately $6,000 worth of items. The suspects are identified as a man and a […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KMJ

Teen Gang Member Arrested on Gun & Drug Charges in Parlier

PARLIER, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Parlier police say they arrested a 17-year-old gang member on drug and weapons charges. Officers served a search warrant at an address in the 8500 block of Bethel Ave. on Tuesday. Police located a short-barrel assault-style rifle, a long rifle, two handguns, several extended magazines,...
yourcentralvalley.com

Man shot and killed in Exeter identified

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities identified the man that was shot and killed in Exeter Monday morning. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Richard Crowder, 65, of Exeter. Deputies say they responded to a home around 1:30 a.m. near Spruce and Alfred street for a...
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy