Suspect in Huron stabbing death on $1M bail, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) — Authorities have identified the man arrested in the stabbing death of a Huron woman.

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office officials, 33-year-old Rafael Reynosa of Huron was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on Saturday. He will face a charge of murder and his bail is set at $1 million.

At around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, police in Huron received reports of a woman, later identified as Bianca Reynosa, 35, who had been stabbed in an apartment complex in the area of Palmer Avenue. When officers arrived they found that Bianca was dead.

The case was turned over to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Homicide detectives began their investigation and determined that Rafael Reynosa was the suspect in the killing of Bianca during a domestic dispute.

According to detectives, before he was taken into custody, Rafael attempted suicide, and was taken to an area hospital with “minor stab wound injuries.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.