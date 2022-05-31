Kitchen fire causes minor damage to Park Avenue apartment

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Paducah woman has died after a single-vehicle crash in the Farley area of McCracken County, the sheriff's office says. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a deputy saw a white 1998 Ford Mustang speeding on Estes Lane around 5:18 p.m. Sunday. The deputy was preparing to enable his vehicle's lights and sirens to pull the Mustang over when the sheriff's office says the car accelerated further and turned onto Meacham Lane. The car sped northbound on Meacham Lane, and the driver lost control of the vehicle at the intersection with Alpha Drive.

