Special Olympics Ohio golf team visits Muirfield Village ahead of USA Games

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Later this week, a group of athletes and coaches will travel to Orlando to represent Team Ohio at the USA Games as part of the Special Olympics.

But first some members of the golf team stopped by Muirfield Village on Tuesday with free passes to see their favorite players get ready for the Memorial Tournament.

“I’ve always dreamed of this,” Team Ohio golfer Chris Clapper said. “Seeing this right here and this being the same week as Orlando is . . . just amazing to me.”

It was a chance for the athletes to meet their idols and for some, walk around Jack Nicklaus’ course for the first time. This day, as well as the upcoming USA Games, is something Team Ohio golf coach Debi Williams has dreamt of too.

“To come to USA Games and see how far some of these athletes have come is the greatest feeling in the whole wide world,” Williams said.

Williams has been involved with the Special Olympics since the mid 1970s. Coaches like her have made it possible for these athletes to compete and be part of a team.

“Just being involved in a team that’s accepting of anybody, I mean that’s what Special Olympics is all about is accepting one for who they are,” Team Ohio golfer Mike Ellis said.

And who they are, are athletes first.

“When I’m on the course, I think my goal is to be like one of the professionals,” Team Ohio golfer Jordan Lyons said. “We’re good friends and we keep an eye on each other and I just really care about people.”

The golfers have known for about two years that they’d be representing Team Ohio at the USA Games, and now the moment is finally here.

“I was shocked. It really came fast like Wow!,” Team Ohio golfer Clayton Miller said. “I just can’t wait to go down there, have fun and try my best.”

Having fun is what Williams cares about most too for her team.

“Everybody can do something. There isn’t a doubt in my mind these athletes shine in this environment,” she said. “Sports means the world to us. They’re relaxed and they have a great time.”

