Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases take dip following holiday weekend

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – New data released by the Arkansas Department of Health Tuesday shows that the number of active COVID-19 declined slightly following the holiday weekend.

The ADH data showed 3,760 active cases of the virus Tuesday, down 143 from the previous day. There were 179 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 843,362 since the pandemic began.

The latest figures also showed a bump of five hospitalizations in the last 24 hours, moving that count to 76. The number of patients on a ventilator remained at five, while 12 patients are in ICU due to the virus, down three from the previous day.

As summer begins, US COVID-19 cases six times higher than last year

Health officials reported no additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Tuesday, keeping the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic at 11.484.

The latest figures also showed that as of Tuesday 4,094,051 total doses had been administered in the state, an increase of 151 in the last 24 hours. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,595,909, with another 376,428 being partially immunized.

