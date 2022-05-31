ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

Woman Arrested/Charged in Marshalltown Monetary Fraud Case

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarshalltown Police have arrested a woman on charges relating to a local monetary...

1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Police Investigate Local Domestic Incident

The Marshalltown Police Department responded to a domestic incident on Wednesday morning on the city’s south side. Shortly after 7:30 a.m., police were notified of a domestic type incident in progress in the 200 block of Glenda Drive. Twenty-one-year-old Alesha Johnson was arrested by police and formally charged with...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WNCY

Former Pella Fire Department Treasurer Sentenced for Embezzlement

SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The former treasurer of the Pella Fire Dept. was sentenced to one year in jail for stealing more than $84,000 from the organization. Lyle Krueger, 48, was convicted of theft in a business setting. He was also ordered to perform 200 hours of community service, write a letter of apology, and was placed on probation for five years by Judge Katherine Sloma at Wednesday’s hearing.
PELLA, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man charged after allegedly selling meth during undercover operation

An Iowa City man who allegedly sold meth to an undercover officer has been charged with a controlled substance violation. The incident reportedly occurred at the Davis Street residence of 60 year old Art Hess. Members of the Johnson County Drug Task Force conducted a controlled substance purchase of less than five grams of meth from Hess using a confidential source the evening of April 20th.
IOWA CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Sumner Man Arrested for Allegedly Smacking Son

A Sumner man has been arrested for allegedly smacking his 10 year old son. The child and his mother came to police on Tuesday and reported that the father had become upset with the child and struck him in the face multiple times a couple days prior. Police noted there was bruising on the child’s face. DHS was notified but law enforcement had not been notified prior to the mother and son’s visit to police. In an interview with the father yesterday, he admitted to becoming upset with his son and slapping him harder than he should have. The father was charged with Child Endangerment and taken to the Bremer County Jail. Due to the sensitivity of the case, the names of those involved have not been released.
SUMNER, IA
KIMT

Charles City woman facing charges over 11 marijuana plants

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman is charged with 12 felonies over the discovery of a marijuana-growing operation. Joanna Rae Byers, 33 of Charles City, is accused of manufacture of a controlled substance, 11 counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp, and possession of marijuana. Law enforcement...
CHARLES CITY, IA
kchanews.com

North Iowa Man Facing Two Counts of Attempted Murder

A north Iowa man is facing two counts of attempted murder after his arrest over the holiday weekend. Clear Lake Police took 43-year-old Chad Gustin of Clear Lake into custody on Monday for incidents on Saturday and Sunday. According to court records, Gustin is accused of attacking a woman in Clear Lake around 1 am Saturday in the 200 block of 7th Avenue South, choking the woman, punching her in the face, and threatening to kill her.
KCJJ

Iowa City woman who allegedly used juvenile to help her steal liquor facing charges

An Iowa City woman allegedly used a juvenile accomplice to help steal several bottles of alcohol from a North Liberty store, and now faces felony charges. Police say 26-year-old Shatoya Anderson of Catskill Court reportedly committed the first theft alone on April 29th at the Walgreens in North Liberty. Surveillance video allegedly shows her walking into the store with an empty bag, and then walking out with a bulky bag without purchasing anything. Store personnel say Anderson took over $380 in bottles of alcohol. She was reportedly identified in a written statement from a known associate.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Death of 22-year-old sparks questions around city nuisance property policy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Neighbors near a home at the center of a murder investigation in Cedar Rapids, say something should have been done sooner. Police were called to the house on 10th Avenue Southeast more than 90 times in five years leading up to the death of 22-year-old Emily Leonard.
1230kfjb.com

Shooting Reported Outside an Ames Church, Three People are Confirmed Dead

Authorities in Ames say three people are confirmed dead following a shooting that occurred Thursday evening outside a local church. The Story County Sheriff’s Office says they received multiple 9-1-1 calls about an active shooter situation shortly before 7:00 p.m. The incident occurred at the Cornerstone Church, located near...
AMES, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Arrested for Fleeing After Wife is Found Dead

A Waterloo man, whose wife was found dead on Monday, has been arrested after he tried to flee on foot, according to KWWL. Police were called to 538 Sherman Avenue around 2:00 p.m. on Monday where they discovered the body of 56 year old Dianthe Townsend. An autopsy is pending. Police cannot confirm if foul play was involved at this time as Townsend reportedly suffered from medical issues. Her husband, Terry Townsend, does not live at the home and, in fact, Dianthe had a restraining order against Terry. Terry told a witness that that Dianthe was dead and he told another witness that he had stood on a chair and slit a screen to gain access to the home. Police found evidence of that at the home. Terry has previously pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Domestic Abuse, Assault, and Theft. The most recent was a second offense Domestic Abuse Assault charge on April 15th. Tuesday he was found in the backseat of a car, and after a short foot chase, was taken into custody. At this point he has been charged with Third Degree Burglary and Interference with Official Acts.
WATERLOO, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIMT

Clear Lake man arrested for trying to kill two people

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – A man accused of trying to run over two people on a motorcycle is facing attempted murder charges. Chad Ronald Gustin, 43 of Clear Lake, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Monday afternoon and is being held without bail. Law enforcement says Gustin...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
The Associated Press

Police say man shoots 2 females, self outside Iowa church

AMES, Iowa (AP) — A man shot two females to death and then apparently killed himself Thursday night outside a church in Ames, authorities said. The man killed the two females outside the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames, Story County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Nicholas Lennie told the Des Moines Register. Investigators didn’t know the ages of those killed, Lennie said.
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Des Moines woman set fire to building near State Fairgrounds

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is charged with arson after police said she set a building on fire. According to court documents, 25-year-old Cheyenne Hetherington was seen pouring gasoline on a structure located on East University Avenue near the State Fairgrounds. She then set it on fire.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

15-year-old charged with attempted murder in Ames shooting

AMES, Iowa – A 15-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened early Monday morning in Ames. The shooting happened in the 600 block of South 17th Street shortly before 12:45 a.m., according to the Ames Police Department. Officers began their investigation after being called to Mary Greeley Hospital, where the […]
AMES, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids Police seek help identifying two individuals

Cedar Rapids Police seek public assistance in identifying two individuals present during the Taboo Nightclub shooting. If you know or can identity either of these individuals, please call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5457. You can also report anonymously to Linn County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-272-7463.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

North Liberty man arrested for operating boat while intoxicated

A North Liberty man boating on the Coralville Reservoir this weekend was arrested after being found with multiple empty alcohol containers inside. A DNR officer stopped 32-year-old Jeffrey Kittoe of Whipple Court at around 7:15 Sunday night because his boat didn’t have the required capacity number on the hull. Upon contact, a large bag of empty alcohol containers were found in the boat, and Kittoe allegedly had slow reactions with bloodshot eyes.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo Police name victims in deadly motor vehicle accident

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have named the three victims that were killed Monday morning after a vehicle and semi crashed. Police said it happened at the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis just before 10:00 a.m. Police said the driver and two passengers of the vehicle died at the...
WATERLOO, IA

