Darke County, OH

Officer injured while cleaning gun

By Sarah Bean
 2 days ago

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Darke County detective sergeant shot himself in the hand when his gun accidentally fired during a cleaning Thursday.

According to a release by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Sergeant Chris Clark was disassembling his gun to clean it after completing his annual firearms qualifications on May 26. As he disassembled the firearm, it accidentally discharged, sending a projectile through his hand and into an exterior wall of the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Employees quickly provided first aid to the injured detective sergeant until the Greenville Township Rescue could arrive. GTR brought him to Wayne Healthcare where he was treated and released.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the detective sergeant has spent 20 years with the department with no similar incidents before this.

Det. Sgt. Clark is currently on limited duty due to his injury. The Sheriff’s Office said an administrative investigation is currently underway and any violations of policy and procedure will be addressed appropriately.

