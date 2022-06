BAY COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing a 64-year-old woman who was bound to a wheelchair after suffering a stroke. The 14th Judicial State Attorney’s Office announced in a June 1 statement that a jury found William Jacob Burks guilty of second-degree murder for the death of Cynthia Black. The jury reportedly deliberated for 20 minutes before reaching their verdict. He had reportedly gotten out of prison about six months before the killing.

