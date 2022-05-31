ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Candidate forum: Kathryn Beus sees need for ‘sustainable growth’

By Kathryn Beus County Council candidate
Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: All candidates in the June 28 Cache County primary election were offered 700 words to state their positions. Today’s submissions are for the County Council’s Southeast District election race. I am a proud 6th generation South Cache Valley resident. My family was among the...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald-Journal

Candidate forum: Chris Booth pledges to seek practical solutions

Editor’s note: All candidates in the June 28 Cache County primary election were offered 700 words to state their positions. Today’s submissions are for the County Council’s Northeast District election race. Howdy y’all! I’m Chris Booth and I’m running for the Cache County Council Northeast District. I...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

City recognizes graduates, approves short-term rental rules

The Preston City Council met May 23 and opened with a reminder from Chris Larsen that as per community feedback, the splashpad would open the day school ended which was May 26. Mayor Keeler then took the floor to “acknowledge, recognize and congratulate graduates of Preston High School and Franklin...
PRESTON, ID
KSLTV

Cement shortage affecting road projects in Utah

LAYTON, Utah — A cement shortage is slowing construction projects all over Utah and now it could affect your morning commute. The shortage has forced the Utah Department of Transportation to come up with creative solutions so it can find the needed materials for road projects. It’s a problem...
LAYTON, UT
PLANetizen

Buslash in Salt Lake City

Public transit is more welcome in some parts of Salt Lake City than others. | Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock. Kaitlyn Bancroft reports for the Salt Lake Tribune about a political controversy created by proposed bus routes through the Avenues in Salt Lake City. The Utah Transit Authority (UTA), which...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Conservatism#Land Use#Utah State University#Politics#Presidential Election#The County Council#Cache Valley Bank#The City Council
ABC4

Earthquake rattles Salt Lake County residents

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Did you feel that shaking this morning? Some Utah residents were jolted awake by a small earthquake that struck Salt Lake County on Friday morning. According to the University of Utah Seismograph Station, the quake originated about three kilometers northeast of Magna. The earthquake had a shallow depth of […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
midutahradio.com

Inland Port Authority, UDOT Contend Over LDS Church-Owned Land

(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Inland Port Authority faces trouble in a bid to acquire land owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City’s west side. The Utah Department of Transportation has already submitted an eminent domain claim for the vacant spot near I-80 and 56th West. UDOT and a small rail company have secured federal funding to put towards efforts to improve traffic and air quality issues around the Poplar Grove neighborhood. It remains unclear whether the Port Authority will try to compensate the UDOT partnership to acquire the land in question.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

■ Out of Our Past - June 1, 2022

Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen. No serious flooding has occurred yet in Franklin County despite over two inches of rain that has fallen since May 20. Emergency services director Warren Wilde believes the worst may be over.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
kjzz.com

First-term Utah congressman faces sharp criticism in heated debate

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Sparks flew at a debate Thursday for Utah's first congressional district – the only primary debate sponsored by the Utah Debate Commission this election cycle where the incumbent actually showed up. Rep. Blake Moore faced off against challengers Andrew Badger and Tina Cannon....
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

Let's Talk About Property Tax

When it comes to property tax, the value of property is a big concern to us all. Property owners will soon be receiving valuation statements from the County Assessors office letting you know the Assessed Value to which the mill levy(tax rate) will be applied to determine your tax bill.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
Herald-Journal

Community Calendar — June 1, 2022

Boys & Girls Club dinner and auctionThe Boys & Girls Club of Northern Utah will host its annual “Night Out for Kids” dinner and auction Friday, June 17 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds events center, 320 N. 1000 W., Tremonton. The annual event raises funds to help...
TREMONTON, UT
lehifreepress.com

City adds monthly charge to power bill, increases rate for increased consumption

The Lehi City Council met on Tuesday, May 24 with all members in attendance (Paige Albrecht attended virtually). During the meeting, the Council adopted the 2023 City budgetset to begin July 1, which includes changes to power billing for Lehi residents and businesses. Starting July 1, 2022, residential customers will...
LEHI, UT
Herald-Journal

Slightly Off Center: The worst things to do, or try to do, in Cache Valley

“Hey all you Summer Citizens, stay off my lawn! You are a bunch of whippersnappers; it’s malarky!”. It has been one of those kinds of weeks where I feel older than I am, which already is not young. Just about anything I write would fit in the with the negative tsunami of news we’ve had the last couple weeks. I will stay away from the obvious and just keep it to local negativity; respectfully sarcastic as always.
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Power outage affects thousands in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A power outage left thousands without electricity in areas throughout Salt Lake County on Tuesday. Rocky Mountain Power says about 1,500 residents are currently affected. Crews were first notified of the outage around 8:44 a.m. early Tuesday morning. Rocky Mountain initially estimated residents in the county should have their […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Fire restrictions imposed for southwestern Utah

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Color Country Interagency Fire Center, or CCIFC, announced fire restrictions for counties surrounding Dixie National Forest Wednesday. The restrictions went into effect Thursday, June 2. The CCIFC is a cooperative effort made up of the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, National Park Service,...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UDOT: Expect traffic delays on June 3 along U.S. 89

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is advising Layton residents and its surrounding areas to plan for possible delays of up to 20 minutes while traveling on U.S. 89 near Antelope Drive in the morning hours of June 3.  UDOT notes that the highway will be reduced to one lane in […]
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

Is there an explanation for recent rockfalls in Utah?

CEDAR HILLS, Utah — A hiker is in the hospital after a rock the size of a tennis ball hit her on the Timpanogos Cave Trail. It happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon of Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Cannon said the rock knocked the 65-year-old woman unconscious and caused bleeding from her head.
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

Garn, Darvel N.

Darvel N. Garn returned home to his sweetheart, Bonnie, on May 30, 2022 at the age of 91. He was born December 12, 1930 to Oleen and Erma Nielson Garn. The oldest of two boys, Darvel and Clive, were raised in Fielding, Utah. Darvel graduated from Bear River High School and attended Utah State University while waiting for Bonnie to graduate from Bear River High a year later. Darvel and Bonnie were married June 9, 1950 in the Logan LDS Temple, and spent 53 years together until her passing April 18, 2003. Together they raised their family of four in Fielding and operated the family farm and ranch. Alongside the hard work of the farm, they enjoyed family fun in Yellowstone Park, hunting and water skiing at Bear Lake. Later in life, Darvel and Bonnie enjoyed spending winters in St. George, Utah with family and friends. They loved their children deeply and spoiled their posterity greatly. Darvel served in many church positions including Sunday School President, Bishopric Counselor and Bishop of the Fielding Ward. Darvel and Bonnie served an LDS mission in St. George, Ut and were temple workers in the Logan Utah Temple. Darvel loved and served in his community. He served as a board of director at the Bear River Valley Hospital and the Logan Regional Hospital. He served in the Utah Farm Bureau as North Box Elder County President, the Utah Farm Bureau Board representing District 1 and also served on the National American Farm Bureau Federation Wheat Board. Darvel is survived by his wife, Sherma and his children: Vickie (Randy) Archibald, Lynn (Marilyn), Mike (Cynthia), Kevin (Jeri) Garn, Ken (Nancy) Hansen, Chris Hansen, Jeanne (Dan) Earl; 16 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren and 12 great- great grandchildren. Darvel is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; his parents, M. Oleen Garn, Erma Lenora Nielsen and Maxine Buchanan Hansen, his sister, Julie Grant, his brother Clive and sister-in-law Aloha Garn and granddaughter Amberly Hancock. Our family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to the Our House Assisted Living team and staff; also, sincere appreciation to Amanda from Atlas Hospice Care for their loving care of our father. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022. 12:00pm at the Fielding LDS Stake Center, 4375 W. 15600 N. Friends may call on Saturday, June 4, 2022 10:00 am to 11:30 am at the stake center. Interment will be in the Fielding Cemetery. Please visit www.ruddfuneralhome.com for online condolences and for a livestream of the funeral service.
FIELDING, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy