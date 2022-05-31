Candidate forum: Kathryn Beus sees need for ‘sustainable growth’

Darvel N. Garn returned home to his sweetheart, Bonnie, on May 30, 2022 at the age of 91. He was born December 12, 1930 to Oleen and Erma Nielson Garn. The oldest of two boys, Darvel and Clive, were raised in Fielding, Utah. Darvel graduated from Bear River High School and attended Utah State University while waiting for Bonnie to graduate from Bear River High a year later. Darvel and Bonnie were married June 9, 1950 in the Logan LDS Temple, and spent 53 years together until her passing April 18, 2003. Together they raised their family of four in Fielding and operated the family farm and ranch. Alongside the hard work of the farm, they enjoyed family fun in Yellowstone Park, hunting and water skiing at Bear Lake. Later in life, Darvel and Bonnie enjoyed spending winters in St. George, Utah with family and friends. They loved their children deeply and spoiled their posterity greatly. Darvel served in many church positions including Sunday School President, Bishopric Counselor and Bishop of the Fielding Ward. Darvel and Bonnie served an LDS mission in St. George, Ut and were temple workers in the Logan Utah Temple. Darvel loved and served in his community. He served as a board of director at the Bear River Valley Hospital and the Logan Regional Hospital. He served in the Utah Farm Bureau as North Box Elder County President, the Utah Farm Bureau Board representing District 1 and also served on the National American Farm Bureau Federation Wheat Board. Darvel is survived by his wife, Sherma and his children: Vickie (Randy) Archibald, Lynn (Marilyn), Mike (Cynthia), Kevin (Jeri) Garn, Ken (Nancy) Hansen, Chris Hansen, Jeanne (Dan) Earl; 16 grandchildren, 44 great grandchildren and 12 great- great grandchildren. Darvel is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; his parents, M. Oleen Garn, Erma Lenora Nielsen and Maxine Buchanan Hansen, his sister, Julie Grant, his brother Clive and sister-in-law Aloha Garn and granddaughter Amberly Hancock. Our family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to the Our House Assisted Living team and staff; also, sincere appreciation to Amanda from Atlas Hospice Care for their loving care of our father. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022. 12:00pm at the Fielding LDS Stake Center, 4375 W. 15600 N. Friends may call on Saturday, June 4, 2022 10:00 am to 11:30 am at the stake center. Interment will be in the Fielding Cemetery. Please visit www.ruddfuneralhome.com for online condolences and for a livestream of the funeral service.

