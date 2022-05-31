ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 17:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland McIntosh, Long by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 16:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Inland McIntosh; Long STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF MCINTOSH AND LONG COUNTIES At 502 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Tibet, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph and up to nickel sized hail. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include Tibet, Jones and Townsend. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
LONG COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Dougherty, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 16:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baker; Dougherty; Mitchell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Dougherty, northeastern Mitchell and northeastern Baker Counties through 545 PM EDT At 513 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Putney. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Putney, Albany, Baconton, Turner City, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Radium Springs, Red Store Crossroads, South Albany, Williamsburg, Southwest Ga Regional A/P and Pecan City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BAKER COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ben Hill, Turner by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:24:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ben Hill; Turner THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN TURNER AND NORTHWESTERN BEN HILL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA

