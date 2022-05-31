Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 16:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Inland McIntosh; Long STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF MCINTOSH AND LONG COUNTIES At 502 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Tibet, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph and up to nickel sized hail. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include Tibet, Jones and Townsend. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

LONG COUNTY, GA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO