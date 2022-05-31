Special Weather Statement issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 16:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baker; Dougherty; Mitchell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Dougherty, northeastern Mitchell and northeastern Baker Counties through 545 PM EDT At 513 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Putney. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Putney, Albany, Baconton, Turner City, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Radium Springs, Red Store Crossroads, South Albany, Williamsburg, Southwest Ga Regional A/P and Pecan City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
